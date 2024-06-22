Thompson upsets Fritz to reach Queen’s semifinals

Jordan Thompson has continued his excellent week at London's Queen's Club, outplaying fourth seed Taylor Fritz to reach the biggest semifinal of his career.

The Australian slotted nine aces and did not face a break point en route to a 6-4 6-3 win, which sets up a semifinal meeting with Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

Thompson's countryman Rinky Hijikata came within a set of joining him in the semifinals, before he fell 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 to Sebastian Korda.

Thompson opened his Queen's Club campaign with a three-set triumph over world No.15 Holger Rune, before getting past an injured Andy Murray in the last 16.

Against Fritz, he broke serve late in the first set and immediately in the second to take control of the match, ultimately converting three of his 10 total break points.

By beating Fritz, Thompson scored his 10th win over a top-15 player and progressed to his seventh career ATP semifinal - but first at 500 level.

Of those seven semifinals, five have come on grass.

Twice he advanced to the 's-Hertogenbosch final - in 2019 and 2023 - and he will look to reach a third tour-level grass-court final when he takes on Musetti, who won their only previous meeting in Adelaide earlier this season.

"It's probably one of the toughest tournaments in the world, so to come through to the semis is extremely pleasing, especially after I've had a rough run recently," said 30-year-old Thompson, who arrived at Queen's on a five-match losing streak.

"I'm getting old now; it just goes to show that if you stick at it long enough you can keep improving, whatever age you are, and I feel like I'm getting better."

Thompson is projected to return to the world's top 40 with this latest result.

Hijikata, meanwhile, has risen to 75th in the live rankings thanks to his quarterfinal run.

Aussies in action - Queen's Club

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [4] Taylor Fritz (USA) 6-4 6-3

Sebastian Korda (USA) d [Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Taylor Fritz (USA)/Karen Khachanov d [1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 7-6(1) 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Men's singles, semifinals

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!