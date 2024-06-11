Saville scores top-50 win in opening round at Nottingham

Australian Daria Saville begins her grass-court season in style, eliminating one of the top seeds at a WTA 250 tournament in Great Britain.

Tuesday 11 June 2024
Leigh Rogers
Nottingham, Great Britain
PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 27: Daria Saville of Australia celebrates a point against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the Women's Singles first round match on Day Two of the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Nottingham, Great Britain

Two Australians have advanced to the second round in singles at a WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham.

Daria Saville made an emphatic start to her grass-court season, eliminating world No.42 Clara Burel in the opening round.

World No.84 Saville posted a 6-3 6-3 victory against the fourth-seeded Frenchwoman.

This is Saville's eighth career top-50 win on grass and just her second since 2019.

The 30-year-old Australian will face another Frenchwoman, world No.64 Diane Parry, in the next round.

Kimberly Birrell continued her impressive form, scoring a 6-3 7-5 victory against British qualifier Emily Appleton.

This is the world No.148's first WTA-level main-draw win since October 2023.

The in-form Birrell has now won 15 of her past 18 matches, providing plenty of confidence as she prepares for a second-round clash with another qualifier, Italian Lucrezia Stefanini.

Aussies in action - Nottingham

RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
Daria Saville (AUS) d [4] Clara Burel (FRA) 6-3 6-3
[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [Q] Emily Appleton (GBR) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP
Women's singles, second round
Daria Saville (AUS) v Diane Parry (FRA)
[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [Q] Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA)

Women's doubles, first round
[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Alycia Parks (USA)/Alana Smith (USA)

's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

Only one match featuring an Australian was completed across a rain-interrupted day at a combined ATP 250 and WTA 250 grass-court tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Rinky Hijikata combined with American Mackenzie McDonald to edge out the all-American duo of Sebastian Korda and Tommy Paul in first-round men's doubles action.

Hijikata and McDonald scored a hard-fought 6-2 6-7(7) [10-7] victory to secure a quarterfinal spot.

Aussies in action - 's-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS
Men's doubles, first round
[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA) d Sebastian Korda (USA)/Tommy Paul (USA) 6-2 6-7(7) [10-7]

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[1] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye
[8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Milos Raonic (CAN)
Max Purcell (AUS) v Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Rinky Hijikata (AUS)
[Q] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v [7] Sebastian Korda (USA)

Women's singles, first round
Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [3] Ekaterina Alexandrova

Men's doubles, first round
[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Ryan Seggerman (USA)/Patrik Trhac (USA)
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v [3] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Henry Patten (GBR)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v TBC

