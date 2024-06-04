De Minaur serves up biggest Grand Slam win to reach Roland Garros quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur has become the first Australian to advance to a men's singles quarterfinal at Roland Garros in 20 years.

The 25-year-old produced a sublime performance to triumph 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-3 against world No.5 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

This is the biggest win of De Minaur's Grand Slam career and continues a stunning career-best run in Paris.

"I'm pretty happy, not going to lie," an elated De Minaur said. "It was a great match today. Fought 'til the end. Managed to beat a quality opponent in a Grand Slam fourth round, which is kind of the goal that I had been setting for myself to go deeper at these events. I'm very proud of myself."

De Minaur fired 51 winners to 27 across the two-hour and 49-minute encounter, with his aggressive approach paying off against the six-time Grand Slam singles finalist.

The world No.11 entered this match with a 0-6 career win-loss record against top-five opponents at Grand Slam level. He was also 0-5 against top-five opponents on clay, having lost all of those previous encounters in straight sets.

However, his growing confidence was on show today against Medvedev. He confidently bounced back from dropping the opening set, with his relentless pressure and exceptional court speed helping him to outplay his higher-ranked opponent.

From two-all in the second set, De Minaur won 11 of the next 12 games to take control against an increasingly frustrated Medvedev.

Medvedev lifted his level in the fourth set, but it wasn't enough to stop De Minaur from notching an impressive victory.

"Mentally I was very calm," De Minaur acknowledged. "I knew that there was a good chance that we could even go into a fifth set, so, you know, I was ready for anything."

With this effort, De Minaur becomes the first Australian man into the singles quarterfinals at Roland Garros since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004. He also joins an exclusive group, as just the 11th Australian to advance to a men's singles quarterfinal at the tournament in the Open era.

Roland Garros men's singlesAustralian quarterfinalists in Open era Player Year Ken Rosewell 1968, 1969 Rod Laver 1968, 1969 Roy Emerson 1968 Tony Roche 1969 Fred Stolle 1969 John Newcombe 1969 Phil Dent 1977 Peter McNamara 1982 Pat Rafter 1997 Lleyton Hewitt 2001, 2004 Alex de Minaur 2024

This matches De Minaur's deepest run in a Grand Slam tournament, having also previously made the US Open quarterfinals in 2020.

"Looks like I've converted myself into a clay specialist," smiled De Minaur.

World No.4 Alexander Zverev now awaits in the quarterfinals.

The 27-year-old German boasts a 7-2 win-loss record against De Minaur, with the Australian's two wins coming on home soil.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men's singles, fourth round

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [5] Daniil Medvedev 4-6 6-2 6-1 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [4] Alexander Zverev (GER)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 men's singles draw

