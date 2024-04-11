De Minaur to represent Team World at Laver Cup 2024

Alex de Minaur will line-up for Team World in the Laver Cup later this year.

Team World captain John McEnroe named the top-ranked Australian as one of the first members of his team, which will aim to defend their title in the German capital of Berlin from 20-22 September.

It will be the second time that De Minaur has competed in the prestigious team event.

"Being part of the Laver Cup in London (in 2022) was incredible and I'm honoured to be back on Captain McEnroe's team once again," De Minaur said.

"We will have a fight on our hands with an impressive roster of Team Europe players so far, but I love the team environment and we will give it everything we've got to pull off the win for Team World."

Top-20 American stars Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul will also represent Team World.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg has previously announced world No.3 Carlos Alcaraz, world No.4 Daniil Medvedev and world No.5 Alexander Zverev will feature in his line-up.

"Bjorn has had a really strong start to his line-up this year, so it's great to have Alex, Taylor and Tommy back on the team again," McEnroe said.

"They have performed well in this competition, have been great team members, and know what it takes to win."

The Laver Cup is an annual event pitting six of the top men's tennis players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. It is named in honour of Australian legend Rod Laver.

Full tournament ticket packages for the 2024 edition, to be held at Berlin's Uber Arena, are now on sale. A variety of multi-session ticket packages become available from 17 April, with single-session tickets on sale from 17 May.

> FIND OUT MORE: Laver Cup tickets

