Thompson joins Hijikata in Delray Beach quarterfinals

Delray Beach, USA

Jordan Thompson has continued his dominant progress at the ATP 250 event in Delray Beach, dropping just four games in his second-round win on Thursday.

The Australian beat qualifier Nicolas Moreno de Alboran 6-2 6-2, two days after his 7-5 6-0 triumph over No.7 seed Dan Evans.

The win moves him through to the quarterfinals, where he will face American Tommy Paul, the third seed who stopped countryman Alex Michelsen in a third-set tiebreak.





Sensational stuff 🔥@jordanthommmo2 👏 @delraybeachopen pic.twitter.com/mknRXhaTAi

- Tennis TV (@TennisTV)

target="_blank">February 15, 2024

Thompson joins fellow Australian Rinky Hijikata in the last eight, after Hijikata on Wednesday beat sixth seed Matteo Arnaldi.

This is Thompson's best performance in five appearances in Delray Beach; his previous best result was a second-round finish in 2019.

He has now won eight of his 12 matches so far in 2024 and has jumped to world No.40 in the ATP live rankings (a career-high) thanks to this week's showing in Florida.

He began the season ranked 55th.

Aussies in action - Delray Beach

Men's singles, second roundd [Q] Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA) 6-2 6-2

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/William Blumburg (USA) 5-7 7-5 [10-7]

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [1] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [3] Tommy Paul (USA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Dominik Koepfer (GER) v Diego Hidalgo (ECU)/Cristian Rodriguez (COL)