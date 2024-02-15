Hijikata into Delray Beach quarters

Delray Beach, USA

Rinky Hijikata has advanced to his third career ATP Tour quarterfinal after a three-set win over Italy's Matteo Arnaldi at the 250 hard-court event in Florida's Delray Beach.

The Aussie youngster beat the world No.43 6-2 3-6 6-4 to reach his second quarterfinal of the season, after also doing so at the Brisbane International in January.

Hijikata clinched victory with a powerful forehand winner and will next face Taylor Fritz, after the No.1 seed beat Portugal's Nuno Borges.





This performance is expected to return Hijikata to the world's top 80 and closer to his career-high of world No.70, achieved last October.

Fellow Aussie Jordan Thompson could join Hijikata in the Delray Beach; Thompson next faces American qualifier Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, a match scheduled for Thursday afternoon (local time).

Capping a positive day, Hijikata returned to the court later and won his first-round doubles match alongside William Blumberg.

Aussies in action - Delray Beach

Men's singles, second roundd [6] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-2 3-6 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Dominik Koepfer (GER) d [4] Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ) 7-6(5) 7-6(5)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/William Blumburg (USA) d Francisco Cabral (POR)/Henry Patten (GBR) 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [1] Taylor Fritz



Men's singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Dominik Koepfer (GER) v Diego Hidalgo (ECU)/Cristian Rodriguez (COL)[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/William Blumburg (USA) v [1] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Neal Skupski (GBR)



Rotterdam, Netherlands

Alex de Minaur continued his winning ways at the ATP 500 indoor hard-court tournament in Rotterdam, beating David Goffin in straight sets on Wednesday.

The No.5 seed's 6-3 6-1 win over Goffin followed on from his 6-4 6-3 win over Sebastian Korda a day earlier.

He improves to 8-2 in season 2024 and is projected to return to the world's top 10.

De Minaur's win sets up a quarterfinal showdown with Andrey Rublev - a rematch of their high-quality fourth-round clash at AO 2024, which Rublev won in five sets.

Rublev saved three match points to overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round.



Aussies in action - Rotterdam

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] David Goffin (BEL) 6-3 6-1

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [2] Andrey Rublev

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[Q] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) v [1] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)