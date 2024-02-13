Ranking movers: Hunter and Thompson on the rise

Women's singles

Storm Hunter continues to make impressive gains in her singles career; after a runner-up performance at the WTA 125 tournament in Mumbai, India last week, the Australian rises 24 places to sit at world No.126 in the singles rankings.

Hunter, who entered the tournament at No.150, defeated three higher-ranked opponents (Laura Pigossi, Alina Korneeva and Katie Volynets) before Latvia's Darja Semenistaja claimed a thiree-set win in the final.

The 29-year-old Hunter set a career-high singles ranking of 119 in 2021 and peaked at world No.1 in doubles last November.

> READ: Maya Joint makes history at Burnie International

There was also a massive gain for Maya Joint, who climbed 113 rankings places to a career-high world No.333 following her milestone Burnie International 2 title.

This makes the 17-year-old Joint, Australia's 15th-ranked woman.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Arina Rodionova No.99 -2 Storm Hunter No.126 +24 Astra Sharma No.134 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.135 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.140 -17 Daria Saville No.149 -2 Priscilla Hon No.168 +3 Taylah Preston No.191 +3 Destanee Aiava No.199 +3 Talia Gibson No.219 -1

Men's singles

Jordan Thompson is celebrating a new career-high singles ranking, with his appearance in the Dallas Open quarterfinals last week elevating him to world No.42.

Improving on his previous rankings peak of world No.43 (set in 2019), Thompson notched his second quarterfinal for 2024. He opened the season with a semifinal run in Brisbane, where he defeated Rafael Nadal in a memorable three-set epic.

> RELATED: Duckworth advances to Dallas Open quarterfinals

There was also a significant rankings move for James Duckworth, who returned to the world's top 100 after his quarterfinal run in Dallas.

The 32-year-old Duckworth defeated No.5 seed Christopher Eubanks to notch his second quarterfinal of the season. It matched his result from the Brisbane International at the start of the year.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Max Purcell No.41 +2 Jordan Thompson No.42 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.45 0 Chris O'Connell No.67 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.69 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.79 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.84 +4 James Duckworth No.97 +9 Jason Kubler No.123 0

Women's doubles

With a move of three places, Olivia Gadecki now sits at a career-high world No.92 doubles ranking.

She is one of three Australian women inside the world's top 100, following world No.3 Storm Hunter and No.12 Ellen Perez.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 0 Ellen Perez No.12 0 Olivia Gadecki No.92 +3 Daria Saville No.114 +1 Destanee Aiava No.140 -3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.175 +2 Kimberly Birrell No.178 -7 Astra Sharma No.184 0 Talia Gibson No.189 -1 Maddison Inglis No.204 0

Men's doubles

As he enjoys a new singles high, Jordan Thompson can also enjoy a new doubles ranking peak; following his title ran in Dallas with Max Purcell, the Australian has climbed 20 rankings places to world No.68.

Thompson is the most significant Australian mover in the doubles rankings, with partner Max Purcell also edging up four places to world No.29.

Rinky Hijikata has also advanced in doubles, having finished runner-up alongside American partner William Blumberg in Dallas.

> RELATED: Purcell and Thompson crowned Dallas Open doubles champions

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.2 0 Max Purcell No.29 +4 John Peers No.42 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.54 +4 Jordan Thompson No.68 +20 John-Patrick Smith No.71 -1 Andrew Harris No.112 -13 Matthew Romios No.133 0 Jason Kubler No.136 0 Calum Puttergill No.150 +2

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!