Thompson sets new highs as Dallas quarterfinalist

Jordan Thompson is showing some imperious form as he joins fellow Australian James Duckworth as a quarterfinalist at the Dallas Open,

In two match wins so far at the ATP 250 tournament, Thompson has surrendered only six games and recorded a total of three unforced errors.

Thompson's latest victory - achieved against lucky loser Denis Kudla 6-1 6-1 in just over an hour - will see the current No.44 improve on his previous-best world No.43 ranking (set in 2019) in the next release of the rankings.

The Australian dominated from start to finish against his world No.174 opponent, taking a 4-1 lead in the opening set and with a second break of serve in the fifth game, easily closing out the first set.

He secured breaks in the first, fifth and final game of the second set to secure a convincing victory.

Thompson will take justifiable confidence into a quarterfinal showdown with No.3 seed Ben Shelton. Against Kudla, he fired seven aces among 21 winners, recorded zero double faults and saved all three face points he faced.

The 29-year-old Sydneysider registered only three unforced errors, almost matching his perfect opening-round performance against Adam Neff, in which he didn't record a single error.

The victory sees Thompson progress to a 19th ATP-level quarterfinal and fourth at the Dallas tournament. It follows an impressive start to the season for the No.3 Australian, who defeated No.4 seed Ugo Humbert and prolific champion Rafael Nadal to reach the semifinalist in Brisbane.

Rinky Hijikata bowed out at the ATP tournament, exiting in straight sets to No.8 seed Dominik Koepfer but reached the doubles semifinal alongside American partner William Blumberg.

Thompson also added to his successful day in Dallas as he and partner Max Purcell progressed to the doubles semifinals with victory over Luis David Martinez and Miguel Angel Reyes-Verala.



Aussies in action - Dallas

Men's singles, second roundd Denis Kudla (USA) 6-1 6-1Dominik Koepfer (GER)6-3 7-6(5)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Max Purcell(AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Luis D Martinez (VEN)/Miguel A Reyes-Verala (MEX) 6-1 6-3

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Williams Blumberg (USA) d Francisco Crabal (POR)/Henry Patten (GBR) 3-6 6-3 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

James Duckworth (AUS) v [4] Adrian Mannarino

[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [3] Ben Shelton

Men's doubles, semifinals

[4] Max Purcell(AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v TBC

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Williams Blumberg (USA) v [WC] Emilio Nava (USA)/Ben Shelton (USA

