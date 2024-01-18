Thompson: "My tennis is at a higher level than it was last year"

Jordan Thompson is not feeling too disheartened, despite his Australian Open 2024 singles campaign ending in the second round.

The world No.47 extended last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas to four sets in a thrilling second-round battle at Margaret Court Arena last night.

"I fought as hard as I could," Thompson said following his exit against the world No.7.

The 29-year-old Australian had four set points late in the fourth set, but was unable to push the match into a deciding fifth set.

Tsitsipas held on to record a 4-6 7-6(6) 6-2 7-6(4) victory.

"His forehand is huge. He served well," Thompson said of his Greek opponent.

"I just hung around as long as I could and just gave myself that chance. Yeah, nearly sent it to a fifth, but he is a quality player and he didn't let it happen."

It is the fourth time that Thompson has lost in the second round at his home Grand Slam.

"(It's a) shame to not get through to the third round. This Slam still eludes me of that," Thompson said.

Yet the hard-working Sydneysider still deemed it "a positive summer".

He advanced to his first ATP singles semifinal on hard courts at the Brisbane International, where he sensationally saved match points to defeat former world No.1 Rafael Nadal, and also made the second round at the Adelaide International.

These performances thrust Thompson back inside the world's top 50 and into his highest ranking position since August 2019.

His only losses so far in 2024 have been against opponents ranked inside the world's top 25.

"I've lost to good players this summer, so it's been a positive summer," Thompson said.

"My tennis is at a higher level than it was last year, I guess."

Thompson's summer isn't quite over yet either, with his attention now turning to partnering Max Purcell in the Australian Open men's doubles competition.

He also hopes to watch Davis Cup team-mate Alex de Minaur continue his winning run at Melbourne Park.

"I haven't seen his draw, but he's a top-10'er now, and he is going deep in a lot of Grand Slams," Thompson said.

"I think he can keep going deeper and deeper if he keeps at it, and I know he will. He is a fighter. He always shows up."

