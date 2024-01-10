Saville scores another big win at Hobart International

A determined Daria Saville has charged into the Hobart International quarterfinals.

The 29-year-old sealed her progression with an impressive 7-6(3) 6-1 win against Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin this evening at the Domain Tennis Centre.

Saville served 13 aces and landed 80 per cent of her first serves in a steely 97-minute triumph against the world No.38.

It is Saville's second consecutive top-50 win at the WTA 250 tournament, having previously upset world No.46 Anna Blinkova in the opening round.

It marks the first time that the world No.195, who is on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury, has recorded back-to-back top-50 wins since March 2022.

This effort also propels the former world No.20 into her first tour-level quarterfinal on Australian soil since 2018.

Saville will look to extend her winning run in tomorrow's quarterfinals, where she'll face world No.33 Zhu Lin.

Aussies in action - Hobart

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) d [6] Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-6(3) 6-1

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Eri Hozumi (JPN)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) d [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-4

COMING UP

Women's singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [3] Zhu Lin (CHN)

> VIEW: Hobart International 2024 women's singles draw



