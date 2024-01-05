Pat Rafter named the founding ambassador for Padel Australia

Former Australian of the year and world No.1 men's tennis player Pat Rafter has been announced as the founding ambassador for Padel Australia, the governing body for one of the country's fastest growing sports.

Rafter will head straight into the biggest summer of Padel in the country, with tournaments staged in Sydney and Melbourne.

"I am really looking forward to joining up with Padel Australia and to help spread the word of a game I really enjoy playing. I will compete in a few events back here in Australia and who knows where it will take me," said Rafter.

Rafter will hit differently from January 3, as he takes to the court for the Australian Padel Open in Sydney, followed by the Melbourne Padel Open from January 10, supported by the International Padel Federation.

"We're thrilled to work with Pat Rafter to continue the growth and promotion of this exciting sport across Australia," Tennis Australia Head of Game Expansion Callum Beale said.

The tournaments will be followed by two weeks of Padel fun for everyone at the Australian Open, with Padel sessions at the Canadian Racquet Club available to the public.

Tournament details:

FIP Rise - Australian Padel Open

Date: 3-7 January 2024

Venue: Indoor Padel, 1C WHS, Part Building 1, 85 O'Riordan Street Alexandria, NSW 2015

FIP Promotion - Melbourne Padel Open

Date: 10-14 January 2024

Venue: Game4Padel, 206 Lorimer Street, Docklands, VIC 3008

Players will compete for world ranking points and more than $20,000 in prize money in Sydney, and $10,000 in Melbourne.

Played on an enclosed court with specifically designed paddles and balls, Padel is typically played as doubles and is easy to learn, making it a great option for social players. The rules are similar to tennis, except the walls are part of the game and players serve underhand.

For further information on Padel Australia visit the official website.