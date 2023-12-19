Seventeen Australian players set to end the 2023 season as world No.1s

It has been an exceptional year in Australian tennis, with many of our athletes shining brightly on the world's stage.
Storm Hunter was a standout performer, becoming the first Australian in 17 years to top the WTA Tour doubles rankings at year's end.
The 29-year-old Hunter is among a remarkable 17 athletes likely to end a memorable year at world No.1 in their respective divisions.
There are nine Australians set to conclude 2023 as world No.1 on the ITF Masters Tour, including 70-year-old Sally Van Rensburg and 72-year-old Andrew Rae.
A further four Australians will finish as year-end No.1s in the International Blind Tennis Association rankings, while three Australians top the Virtus rankings for athletes with an intellectual impairment.
|Australian year-end No.1s
|Player
|Division
|Storm Hunter (WA)
|WTA Tour women's doubles
|Brendon Lee Moore (NSW)
|ITF Masters 35+ men's singles
|Morgan Young (Vic)
|ITF Masters 50+ mixed doubles
|Garry Nadebaum (SA)
|ITF Masters 55+ men's doubles
|Kerryn Cyprien (Qld)
|ITF Masters 55+ mixed doubles
|David Evans (Qld)
|ITF Masters 55+ mixed doubles
|Ros Balodis (ACT)
|ITF Masters 65+ women's singlesITF Masters 65+ mixed doubles
|Glenn Busby (Vic)
|ITF Masters 65+ men's singlesITF Masters 65+ men's doubles
|Sally Van Rensburg (Vic)
|ITF Masters 70+ women's doubles
|Andrew Rae (Vic)
|ITF Masters 70+ men's doubles
|Courtney Webeck (NSW)
|IBTA B2 women
|Michael Leigh (NSW)
|IBTA B3 men
|Grace Hobbs (NSW)
|IBTA B4 women
|Ross Patterson (Vic)
|IBTA B4 men
|Archie Graham (Qld)
|Virtus II-1 men's singles
|Timothy Gould (Qld)
|Virtus II-2 men's singles
|Hunter Thompson (Qld)
|Virtus II-3 men's singles
