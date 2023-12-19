Seventeen Australian players set to end the 2023 season as world No.1s

Storm Hunter is among an incredible 17 Australian players likely to finish the 2023 season as world No.1 in their respective divisions.

Tuesday 19 December 2023
Leigh Rogers
Australia
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: World number one women's doubles player, Storm Hunter poses during a media opportunity at Kia Arena on November 23, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images for Tennis Australia)

It has been an exceptional year in Australian tennis, with many of our athletes shining brightly on the world's stage.

Storm Hunter was a standout performer, becoming the first Australian in 17 years to top the WTA Tour doubles rankings at year's end.

The 29-year-old Hunter is among a remarkable 17 athletes likely to end a memorable year at world No.1 in their respective divisions.

There are nine Australians set to conclude 2023 as world No.1 on the ITF Masters Tour, including 70-year-old Sally Van Rensburg and 72-year-old Andrew Rae.

A further four Australians will finish as year-end No.1s in the International Blind Tennis Association rankings, while three Australians top the Virtus rankings for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Australian year-end No.1s
PlayerDivision
Storm Hunter (WA)WTA Tour women's doubles
Brendon Lee Moore (NSW)ITF Masters 35+ men's singles
Morgan Young (Vic)ITF Masters 50+ mixed doubles
Garry Nadebaum (SA)ITF Masters 55+ men's doubles
Kerryn Cyprien (Qld)ITF Masters 55+ mixed doubles
David Evans (Qld)ITF Masters 55+ mixed doubles
Ros Balodis (ACT)ITF Masters 65+ women's singlesITF Masters 65+ mixed doubles
Glenn Busby (Vic)ITF Masters 65+ men's singlesITF Masters 65+ men's doubles
Sally Van Rensburg (Vic)ITF Masters 70+ women's doubles
Andrew Rae (Vic)ITF Masters 70+ men's doubles
Courtney Webeck (NSW)IBTA B2 women
Michael Leigh (NSW)IBTA B3 men
Grace Hobbs (NSW)IBTA B4 women
Ross Patterson (Vic)IBTA B4 men
Archie Graham (Qld)Virtus II-1 men's singles
Timothy Gould (Qld)Virtus II-2 men's singles
Hunter Thompson (Qld)Virtus II-3 men's singles

