Stosur "super excited" to step into Billie Jean King Cup captain role

Sam Stosur plans to hit the ground running as Australia's new Billie Jean King Cup captain.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion was announced as Alicia Molik's successor at the Australian Tennis Awards earlier this week.

"Alicia has done a phenomenal job in the past 10 years and I'd love to keep building on the legacy that she's left," Stosur said during a media conference at Melbourne Park today.

"It's one thing to say you've got a good team and a group of players that want to be there, but the Australian players genuinely want to play for their country. They've got each other's backs whether it's during the event or even the whole all year round. I think that's something we can really pride ourselves on, it's all real."

Stosur is one of Australia's most accomplished Billie Jean King Cup representatives, winning a national record 29 singles matches throughout her illustrious career.

The former world No.1 doubles player, who ended her playing career in January, is determined to keep chasing an elusive title in the elite team competition.

"We've come close twice to winning it a couple of times in recent years (reaching the 2019 and 2022 finals), so I'd love to one day be able to hold that trophy up," she said.

Stosur has vowed to get straight to work supporting Australia's female players in her new role.

"The Australian summer coming up is going to be a really important time for me to get around the players in a different capacity now, get to know some of the younger players and their teams," she said.

"I'll be listening, watching and as the summer comes to a close, trying to work out exactly what the team is going to look like for April."

Australia will host a Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie against Mexico in April, needing victory to secure a spot at the 12-nation finals in November.

"Sam embodies everything that's great about our sport in Australia," Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said during today's media conference.

"I have no doubt she will continue the tremendous legacy and culture Alicia Molik has cultivated over the past 10 years in the role."

