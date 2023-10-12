Birrell enjoying career-best run at WTA tournament in Seoul

Seoul, Korea

Kimberly Birrell is having a stellar week at a WTA 250 tournament in Seoul, where she has advanced to the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles.

This is the first time the 25-year-old from the Gold Coast has achieved this feat at a WTA-level event.

The world No.102 secured her place in the singles quarterfinals with a ruthless 6-0 6-1 victory today against local wildcard Dayeon Back.

Back, a 21-year-old ranked No.569, had stunned the tournament's second seed, world No.13 Jelena Ostapenko, in the opening round.

Birrell dominated their second-round encounter however, winning 91 per cent of first-serve points in the 68-minute encounter.

This matches Birrell's career-best singles result at WTA level, having made her first quarterfinal appearance at Merida in February.

To advance to a maiden tour-level semifinal, world No.102 Birrell will need to beat her doubles partner this week, American Emina Bektas.

It is a golden opportunity for both, with world No.116 Bektas also looking to advance to her first WTA singles semifinal.

> READ: Birrell reflects on career-best season

Aussies in action - Seoul

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d [WC] Dayeon Back (KOR) 6-0 6-1

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) d Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Emina Bektas (USA) 4-6 6-3 [10-2]

COMING UP

Women's singles, quarterfinals

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Emina Bektas (USA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!