Ranking movers: Saville continues to climb in comeback

Returning Aussie Daria Saville charges up 36 places in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

Monday 09 October 2023
Leigh Rogers
Australia
BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 1: Daria Saville of Australia in action match against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic during day 6 of the 2023 China Open at National Tennis Center on October 1, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Women's singles

Daria Saville's comeback continues to gain momentum, climbing 36 places in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

Saville, a former world No.20, underwent knee surgery in October 2022 and returned to the tour in June. She has now won 10 of her past 17 matches, helping her ranking skyrocket up more than 100 places in the past five weeks.

The 29-year-old Australian currently sits at world No.211 after reaching the second round at last week's China Open. Saville scored a first-round win against Czech Katerina Siniakova in Beijing, which was her first win at WTA 1000 level since March 2022. It was also her first top-100 win on hard courts in 12 months.

Kimberly Birrell remains the top-ranked Australian woman at world No.102, two places shy of her career-high.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Kimberly BirrellNo.102+2
Olivia GadeckiNo.1310
Storm HunterNo.155-18
Astra SharmaNo.159+2
Arina RodionovaNo.163+2
Priscilla HonNo.183+1
Jaimee FourlisNo.203+3
Daria SavilleNo.211+36
Lizette CabreraNo.239-1
Seone MendezNo.2480
Women's doubles

Storm Hunter remains the top-ranked Aussie at world No.2 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Hunter has had a stunning season, winning two WTA 1000 titles and also reaching the Wimbledon final alongside Belgium's Elise Mertens. This has helped the duo qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm HunterNo.20
Ellen PerezNo.25-2
Olivia GadeckiNo.111+1
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.152-1
Destanee AiavaNo.162-2
Alexandra BozovicNo.163-2
Daria SavilleNo.164-2
Talia GibsonNo.1760
Elysia BoltonNo.192-11
Petra HuleNo.203+2

Note: The ATP Tour are not releasing updated singles rankings this week, due to the ATP Masters 1000 event still in progress in Shanghai.

