Ebden chasing place in US Open 2023 men's doubles final

Matt Ebden plays for a spot in the US Open 2023 men's doubles final on day 11 at Flushing Meadows.

The 35-year-old Australian is enjoying a career-best run in New York, advancing to the semifinals alongside India's Rohan Bopanna.

The sixth seeds have lost only a single set across their fourth matches so far and now face French duo Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Although Herbert and Mahut have won five Grand Slam titles as a team, including the US Open crown in 2015, Ebden and Bopanna enter their semifinal showdown feeling confident.

"We'll have a tough match against them, but with the way we're playing, I definitely think we have a fantastic shot," Bopanna said after their quarterfinal victory.

Heath Davidson is aiming to continue his winning run too, when he takes on three-time US Open champion David Wagner in the quad wheelchair singles quarterfinals.

Hayden Jones also features in the boys' doubles quarterfinals, while Benjamin Wenzel makes his Grand Slam debut in the junior wheelchair event.

The US Open is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 2am AEST.

Aussies in action on day 11:

Men's doubles, semifinals

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA), Louis Armstrong Stadium, first match (from 2am AEST)

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [4] David Wagner (USA), Court 7, second match

Boys' doubles, quarterfinals

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Razeghi (USA) v Maxwell Exsted (USA)/Cooper Woestendick (USA), Court 7, first match (from 2am AEST)

Junior wheelchair singles, first round

Benjamin Wenzel (AUS) v [2] Maximilian Taucher (AUT), Court 14, third match

