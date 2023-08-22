Birrell, Duckworth score first-round wins in US Open 2023 qualifying

Kimberly Birrell and James Duckworth, Australia's top-ranked players in this year's US Open qualifying competition, have made promising starts to their campaigns.

World No.112 Birrell scored a three-set victory against Spaniard Leyre Romero Gormaz in opening-round action today at Flushing Meadows.

A steely Birrell fought back from dropping a tight opening set, where she squandered a 5-3 lead and a set point, to record a 6-7(8) 6-1 6-2 victory.

This propels the 25-year-old Australian into a second-round showdown with world No.150 Darja Semenistaja, a 20-year-old Latvian who has won two ITF titles in the past two months.

Duckworth survived a spirited challenge from 17-year-old American wildcard Trevor Svajda to triumph 7-6(12) 6-2 in their first-round meeting.

The 31-year-old Australian, who fired 38 winners in the one-hour and 53-minute encounter, saved three set points in a tense first-set tiebreak.

World No.112 Duckworth now meets another player making their Grand Slam-level debut - Terence Atmane, a 21-year-old Frenchman ranked No.218.

Players need to win three rounds to earn a coveted main-draw place at Flushing Meadows.

Astra Sharma's qualifying hopes have been dashed, bowing out in the opening round against Russian Marina Melnikova.

World No.194 Sharma served for the match in the second set, however Melnikova fought back to post a 4-6 7-6(3) 6-1 victory.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[13] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d Leyre Romero Gormaz (ESP) 6-7(8) 6-1 6-2

Marina Melnikova d Astra Sharma (AUS) 4-6 7-6(3) 6-1

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[12] James Duckworth (AUS) d [WC] Trevor Svajda (USA) 7-6(12) 6-2

COMING UP

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Harmony Tan (FRA)

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [32] Marina Bassols Ribera (ESP)

Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v Vera Zvonareva

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [11] Olga Danilovic (SRB)

Women's qualifying singles, second round

[13] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Darja Semenistaja (LAT)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 women's qualifying singles draw

Men's qualifying singles, first round

Marc Polmans (AUS) v Nicholas David Ionel (ROU)

John Millman (AUS) v [11] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI)



Men's qualifying singles, second round

[12] James Duckworth (AUS) v Terence Atmane (FRA)



> VIEW: US Open 2023 men's qualifying singles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!