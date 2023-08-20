Perez and Melichar-Martinez edged out in Cincinnati doubles final

Ellen Perez has fallen just short in her quest to win the biggest doubles title of her career.
The 27-year-old Australian and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez finished runners-up at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.
American duo Alycia Parks and Taylor Townsend edged out a 6-7(1) 6-4 [10-6] victory in the final.
World No.12 Perez and world No.11 Melichar-Martinez made history with their performance in Cincinnati this week, becoming the first team to reach back-to-back women's doubles finals in the Open era.
However, the third seeds lost in the championship match for the second consecutive year.
Perez still joins exclusive company as only the fourth Australian - and first in 50 years - to reach multiple women's doubles finals at Cincinnati in the Open era.
|Cincinnati, women's doublesAustralian finalists in Open era
|Player
|Year
|Kerry Harris
|1969, 1971
|Helen Gourlay Cawley
|1970, 1971
|Margaret Court
|1972
|Evonne Goolagong Cawley
|1972, 1973
|Janet Young
|1973
|Rennae Stubbs
|2010
|Casey Dellacqua
|2015
|Sam Stosur
|2021
|Ellen Perez
|2022, 2023
Perez and Melichar-Martinez now turn their attention to a WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland next week, where they are the defending champions.
