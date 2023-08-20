Perez and Melichar-Martinez edged out in Cincinnati doubles final

Sunday 20 August 2023
Leigh Rogers
Cincinnati, USA
MASON, OHIO - AUGUST 19: Ellen Parks of Australia and Nicole Milichar-Martinez pose with their trophies after losing to Taylor Townsend and Alycia Parks during the doubles final of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 19, 2023 in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Ellen Perez has fallen just short in her quest to win the biggest doubles title of her career.

The 27-year-old Australian and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez finished runners-up at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

American duo Alycia Parks and Taylor Townsend edged out a 6-7(1) 6-4 [10-6] victory in the final.

World No.12 Perez and world No.11 Melichar-Martinez made history with their performance in Cincinnati this week, becoming the first team to reach back-to-back women's doubles finals in the Open era.

However, the third seeds lost in the championship match for the second consecutive year.

Perez still joins exclusive company as only the fourth Australian - and first in 50 years - to reach multiple women's doubles finals at Cincinnati in the Open era.

Cincinnati, women's doublesAustralian finalists in Open era
PlayerYear
Kerry Harris1969, 1971
Helen Gourlay Cawley1970, 1971
Margaret Court1972
Evonne Goolagong Cawley1972, 1973
Janet Young1973
Rennae Stubbs2010
Casey Dellacqua2015
Sam Stosur2021
Ellen Perez2022, 2023

Perez and Melichar-Martinez now turn their attention to a WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland next week, where they are the defending champions.

Aussies in action - Cincinnati

RESULTS
Women's doubles, final
Alycia Parks (USA)/Taylor Townsend (USA) d [3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-7(1) 6-4 [10-6]

