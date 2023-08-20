Perez and Melichar-Martinez edged out in Cincinnati doubles final

Ellen Perez has fallen just short in her quest to win the biggest doubles title of her career.

The 27-year-old Australian and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez finished runners-up at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

American duo Alycia Parks and Taylor Townsend edged out a 6-7(1) 6-4 [10-6] victory in the final.

World No.12 Perez and world No.11 Melichar-Martinez made history with their performance in Cincinnati this week, becoming the first team to reach back-to-back women's doubles finals in the Open era.

However, the third seeds lost in the championship match for the second consecutive year.

Perez still joins exclusive company as only the fourth Australian - and first in 50 years - to reach multiple women's doubles finals at Cincinnati in the Open era.

Cincinnati, women's doublesAustralian finalists in Open era Player Year Kerry Harris 1969, 1971 Helen Gourlay Cawley 1970, 1971 Margaret Court 1972 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 1972, 1973 Janet Young 1973 Rennae Stubbs 2010 Casey Dellacqua 2015 Sam Stosur 2021 Ellen Perez 2022, 2023

Perez and Melichar-Martinez now turn their attention to a WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland next week, where they are the defending champions.

Aussies in action - Cincinnati

RESULTS

Women's doubles, final

Alycia Parks (USA)/Taylor Townsend (USA) d [3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-7(1) 6-4 [10-6]

