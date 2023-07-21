Jake Dembo: A rising star of Australian tennis

At only 15 years old, Jake Dembo already boasts an impressive tennis resume.

The Perth talent competed in the inaugural 14-and-under boys' singles competition at Wimbledon last year, where he won three of his five matches, and represented Australia in the Junior Davis Cup competition earlier this year.

Dembo has also created history in the Tennis West State League, becoming the youngest-ever competitor. At age 13, he broke a record previously held by two-time Grand Slam doubles champion Matt Ebden.

He is currently ranked No.446 in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior boys' rankings. Among 2008-born players, he is the 13th highest in the world.

In our series profiling Tennis Australia's National Tennis Academy athletes, Dembo details his future career ambitions ...

How did you get started in tennis?

I've been playing tennis since I was five. My dad played a bit and I went to watch him when I was young. I thought it looked pretty cool, so gave it a try.

What do you enjoy most about tennis?

Just going out and competing. I enjoy playing matches and travelling to different places.

What has been the highlight of your tennis journey so far?

Definitely playing at Wimbledon (in 2022). It was a 14s event and to step on the Wimbledon courts was a great experience.

How did you feel competing at Wimbledon? Nervous? Excited?

I had mixed emotions. A bit of nerves, a bit of excitement. Mostly just because it's an honour to step on those courts at such a young age.

You have also represented Australia in the Junior Davis Cup competition. What did that mean to you?

I was really excited, it's always great to play for your country.

How are you enjoying your time at the National Tennis Academy?

It's been really good. The coaches are all really nice, I've been enjoying the training and it's a great environment to be around.

Was it a big decision to leave Perth and move to Brisbane to train at the academy?

Yeah, definitely. It's obviously pretty far away, but I think it's probably been the right decision for me.

What are your long-term goals in tennis?

I'd love to be a top-100 player and play in all of the Grand Slams. My main goal is to become No.1 in the world.

Which tennis players have most inspired you?

Definitely Rafa (Nadal). I just love the way he competes and just fights for every point, I think it's so good.

Can you describe your game style in one sentence?

An aggressive counterpuncher.

Who does your game style most resemble?

I'm a smaller player, so I guess someone who is also smaller like David Goffin.

If you could steal a stroke from any other player, what would it be and why?

Nick Kyrgios' serve. He can do anything with it, he places it so well and gets great speed on it.

How would your family and friends describe you?

I'm pretty outgoing. Hopefully they'd say I'm fun to be around and a good person.

What do you like to do when you're not playing tennis?

I like my golf. I play a lot of golf, pretty much every week. And I like Xbox too.

What advice would you share with other young players wanting to follow their tennis dreams?

I guess just enjoy training, enjoy matches and try to have fun every time you step out onto the court.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!