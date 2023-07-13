Rising star Renee Alame living out Wimbledon dream

Already a three-time national singles champion, Renee Alame is proving one to watch.

The 14-year-old from Sydney is now testing herself against the world's best in the 14-and-under girls' singles competition at Wimbledon.

"I remember watching (Wimbledon) on TV and wishing I could go there to play one day," Alame said.

"Now I'm there, which is really exciting."

What are your goals for Wimbledon?

I hope I just enjoy it and take every moment in. I'll try my very best and hopefully make it far, but enjoy the experience at the same time.

Is there anything in particular at Wimbledon you're hoping to experience while there?

I'm looking forward to eating strawberries and cream, because I've heard that's a very good thing to do there.

Have you had much experience competing on grass?

I really enjoy grass courts. I like how you can control the ball a bit more. It's fun to play on a surface that is so different to the other surfaces.

Have you travelled to Europe before?

I went to Germany and Austria last year for some clay-court tournaments. I made it to three finals, winning one and losing two to my fellow team-mates from Australia. It was a very good experience and I seem to play well there.

How did you get into tennis?

My older sister was playing tennis and my dad actually thought he would put me in a different sport. But then my dad's friend told him, 'What are you doing? Put both of your daughters into tennis so they can be with each other along the way and help each other'.

Your 15-year-old sister, Rianna, is also one of Australia's top juniors. Is it fun to train together?

It's really helpful to be able to train with her, play with her and get advice from her.

What are your long-term goals in tennis?

I'm hoping to win Grand Slams one day and hopefully be No.1 in the world.

Who are your favourite players to watch?

I really like Aryna Sabalenka and I love Maria Sharapova, even though she's retired now.

What do you like to do when you're not playing tennis?

I like to hang out with family and spend quality time with them. I like to play other sports as well just for fun. I'm very competitive, so seem to do well in other sports as well.

What other sports do you play?

Volleyball, soccer and basketball.

