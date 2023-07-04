De Minaur leads Aussie charge on day two at Wimbledon 2023

Alex de Minaur proudly leads the Australian charge on day two at Wimbledon 2023.

The top-ranked Aussie begins his fifth Wimbledon campaign against qualifier Kimmer Coppejans, a 29-year-old from Belgium ranked No.188 and making his main-draw debut at the All England Club.

De Minaur is looking to build on last year's fourth-round appearance and feeling confident after reaching the biggest grass-court final of his career two weeks ago.

"I'm feeling in a good spot to hopefully do some damage," said the 24-year-old Australian.

De Minaur's girlfriend, British No.1 Katie Boulter, will also be in action today, taking on Australia's Daria Saville.

"All the pressure is on her," Saville declared. "I've nothing to lose, this is my second tournament back (from knee surgery). I will just go out there and compete as hard as I can and enjoy the tournament."

Jason Kubler, who made the fourth round in a career-best run at Wimbledon last year, faces a difficult first-round assignment against world No.39 Ugo Humbert. The 25-year-old Frenchman scored a straight-sets win against Kubler on grass last month.

World No.93 Alexei Popyrin is approaching his first-round showdown with 20-year-old Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker with caution.

"He's a big lefty, big serve, likes to play aggressive, likes to come in," Popyrin noted of the world No.117. "And lefties on grass are always tough to play."

World No.73 Chris O'Connell is equally wary ahead of his clash with 19-year-old Serbian qualifier Hamad Medjedovic.

"He qualified pretty convincingly, so he's going to be free-swinging," O'Connell said of world No.156 Medjedovic.

Two Australians, Jordan Thompson and Aleksandar Vukic, are already through to the second round. They both eliminated higher-ranked opponents on day one.

Wimbledon is broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with coverage starting from 7.30pm AEST.

Aussies in action on day two:

Gentlemen's singles, first round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [Q] Hamad Medjedovic (SRB), Court 9, first match (from 8pm AEST)

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [Q] Kimmer Coppejans (BEL), Court 18, second match

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Dominic Stricker (SUI), Court 7, fourth match

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Ugo Humbert (FRA), Court 8, fourth match

Ladies' singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [WC] Katie Boulter (GBR), Court 18, first match (from 8pm AEST)

