Nick Kyrgios announces withdrawal from Wimbledon 2023

A wrist injury has forced Nick Kyrgios, Australia's No.2-ranked man, to withdraw from Wimbledon.

"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," world No.33 Kyrgios wrote on his social media channels.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

"During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.

"I'll be back, and as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans."

Sorry to hear your news @NickKyrgios - wishing you a swift recovery and hope to see you back on our courts next year 🙏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/R0zl7i74Bd — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2023





Kyrgios enjoyed a career-best run at Wimbledon last year, advancing to his first Grand Slam singles final.

The 28-year-old underwent knee surgery in January and has only played one match on tour so far this season.

Earlier in the day, Kyrgios had fronted his pre-tournament press conference and told media "I feel as good as I probably could feel at the moment".

"I've worked extremely hard to just even be able to prepare and try and play this tournament," Kyrgios said. "So, super excited to be here again and see how it goes."

Kyrgios, the No.30 seed, will be replaced by a lucky loser in the gentlemen's singles draw.

Main-draw action at Wimbledon begins this evening from 8pm AEST.

