Perez and Melichar-Martinez record runner-up finish at Eastbourne

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez will head to Wimbledon looking to build on a runner-up finish at a WTA 500 tournament in Eastbourne.

Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and American Desirae Krawczyk proved too strong in the championship match at the grass-court tournament, recording a 6-2 6-4 victory.

Doubles Champs! 🏆



Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk defeat Melichar/Perez 6-2,6-4 and take home the title! #RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/6BkAHvyCz6 — wta (@WTA) July 1, 2023

The third-seeded Schuurs and Krawczyk proved unbreakable on serve in the 74-minute encounter, saving all five break points they faced.





It still proved a positive week for world No.9 Perez and world No.8 Melichar-Martinez.

This was their sixth WTA final together in the past 12 months - and their first on grass.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez are the fourth seeds in the ladies' doubles competition at Wimbledon, where they reached the quarterfinals in 2022.

> READ: Perez among 13 Australians to contest doubles at Wimbledon 2023

Aussies in action - Eastbourne

RESULTS

Women's doubles, final

[3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED) d [2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-2 6-4

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!