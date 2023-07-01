Perez and Melichar-Martinez record runner-up finish at Eastbourne

Eastbourne, Great Britain
Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez will head to Wimbledon looking to build on a runner-up finish at a WTA 500 tournament in Eastbourne.
Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and American Desirae Krawczyk proved too strong in the championship match at the grass-court tournament, recording a 6-2 6-4 victory.
The third-seeded Schuurs and Krawczyk proved unbreakable on serve in the 74-minute encounter, saving all five break points they faced.
It still proved a positive week for world No.9 Perez and world No.8 Melichar-Martinez.
This was their sixth WTA final together in the past 12 months - and their first on grass.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez are the fourth seeds in the ladies' doubles competition at Wimbledon, where they reached the quarterfinals in 2022.
Aussies in action - Eastbourne
RESULTS
Women's doubles, final
[3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED) d [2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-2 6-4
