Tomljanovic confirms withdrawal from Wimbledon

Ajla Tomljanovic has withdrawn from Wimbledon.

Australia's top-ranked woman confirmed the news on her social media accounts today, revealing "Wimbledon came a bit sooner than I was ready for".

The 30-year-old underwent knee surgery in January and has not competed on tour yet this season.

"After experiencing many special emotions and memories in Wimbledon over the last few years, I had very high hopes of making my return there this year," Tomljanovic wrote on social media.

"Unfortunately, my knee is still asking for just a bit more time before I can have full confidence in it in order to play at my best level.

"Really eager to get back out there, but this year Wimbledon came a bit sooner than I was ready for."





Last year, Tomljanovic became the first Australian woman in 22 years to reach back-to-back Wimbledon singles quarterfinals.

The world No.59's withdrawal leaves Daria Saville as the sole Australian, at this stage, in this year's ladies' singles field at Wimbledon.

Six Australians will contest the ladies' qualifying singles competition, which begins in London today.

> READ: Six Australian women set for Wimbledon qualifying

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!