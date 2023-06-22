De Minaur storms into quarterfinals at Queen's Club

Queen's Club, Great Britain

Alex de Minaur is finding form on a preferred surface, storming into the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 grass-court tournament at Queen's.

De Minaur required just 63 minutes to record a 6-2 6-2 victory over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, which will see the Australian No.1 feature in the final eight of the prestigious tournament for a second time.

"I'm happy to be in another quarters here. It's a great place to be, especially when you've got great weather. I'm looking forward to hopefully keeping it going," said De Minaur, who opened his 2023 Queen's Club campaign with victory over two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

Grass is clearly a comfortable surface for the fast-moving De Minaur, who claimed one of his seven ATP singles titles at Eastbourne in 2021 and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year.





De Minaur, who maintained easy dominance over former top-10 ranked Schwartzman with early breaks of serve in both sets of their straight-sets encounter, is delighted to feel that form returning at a favourite tournament.

"I think it's the history, the culture, it's just a special feeling coming on centre court here and having a packed crowd," he related of his fondness for Queen's.

"It's one of my favourite courts in the world."

De Minaur will return to that setting for a quarterfinal encounter with French veteran Adrian Mannarino, who eliminated No.3 seed Taylor Fritz in straight sets.

It marks a 30th ATP-level quarterfinal for the 24-year-old De Minaur, and his sixth of the 2023 season.

Earlier this year, he claimed the seventh and biggest title of his career in Acapulco.

Aussies in action - Queen's Club

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[7] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-2 6-2

[5] Cameron Norrie (GBR) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-2



Men's doubles, second round

[1] Wesley Koolhof (NED) Neal Skupsi (GBR) d Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 6-3 7-6(5)

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[7] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Halle, Germany

John Peers is targeting a 44th appearance in an ATP doubles finals at the Terra Worthamann Open in Halle, Germany.

Peers and his Brazilian partner, Marcelo Melo, progressed to the semifinals with a hard-fought victory over Rafael Matos and Nicolas Jarry.

They required an hour and 10 minutes to secure a 2-6 6-3 [10-5] win over their Brazilian-Chilean opponents.

The 34-year-old Peers has lifted 26 men's doubles trophies at professional level, including the Australian Open 2017 title.

Aussies in action - Halle

RESULTS

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d Rafael Matos (BRA)/Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 2-6 6-3 [10-5]

COMING UP

Men's doubles, semifinals

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v TBC

Berlin, Germany

Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez will continue their quest as the No.1 seeds at Halle, Germany, in the semifinals.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez progressed to the final four when German wildcards Jule Niemeier and Noma Noha Akugue withdrew from the tournament

The top-seeded duo next face French-Italian duo Caroline Garcia and Luise Stefani.

Perez, who debuted in the world's doubles top-10 after a semifinal run at Roland Garros, is targeting a sixth title on the WTA Tour and her second with Melichar-Martinez.

Aussies in action - Berlin

RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [WC] Jule Niemeier (GER)/Noma Noha Akugue (GER) w/o

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Luisa Stefani (ITA)