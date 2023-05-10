Popyrin wins all-Australian battle in Rome

Alexei Popyrin has defeated fellow Australian Chris O'Connell in the opening round of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Italy.

Wednesday 10 May 2023
Leigh Rogers
Rome, Italy
ROME, ITALY - MAY 10: Alexei Popyrin of Australia celebrates a point during his round of 128 match against Christopher O'Connell of Australia at Foro Italico on May 10, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Alexei Popyrin has emerged triumphant in an all-Australian showdown at the Italian Open.

The 23-year-old qualifier posted a 6-2 7-6(5) victory against Chris O'Connell in opening-round action at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Popyrin fired 10 aces and won 86 per cent of first-serve points in the 95-minute encounter.

This victory snaps a six-match losing streak for Popyrin against fellow Australians and propels the world No.77 into a second-round meeting with 10th-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is also through to the second round at the clay-court event, advancing when Spanish opponent Jaume Munar retired after six games due to a back injury.

Kokkinakis, who had earned his place in the draw through qualifying, was leading 4-2 at the time.

The world No.104 now faces eighth seed and home-town favourite Jannik Sinner in the second round.

Popyrin and Kokkinakis join Alex de Minaur, who received a first-round bye, in the second round. The last time three Australian men progressed to this stage in Rome was in 1983.

Jason Kubler has a chance to boost this number to four, which would be a 43-year high, when he plays his first-round match tonight.

Aussies in action - Rome

RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Chris O'Connell (AUS) 6-2 7-6(5)
[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Jaume Munar (ESP) 4-2 ret.

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
Jason Kubler (AUS) v Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)

Men's singles, second round
[17] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)
[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA)
[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [10] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

> VIEW: Italian Open men's singles draw

Men's doubles, first round
[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] Federico Arnaboldi (ITA)/Gianmarco Ferrari (ITA)
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Sebastian Baez (ARG)/Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)
John Peers (AUS)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA) v [6] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

> VIEW: Italian Open men's doubles draw

Women's doubles, first round
[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Alicja Rosolska (POL)

> VIEW: Italian Open women's doubles draw

