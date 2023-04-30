Alex de Minaur moves on at Madrid Open

Alex de Minaur advances to the third round at the Madrid Open, while Chris O'Connell shows impressive fight against top-10 American Taylor Fritz.

Sunday 30 April 2023
Vivienne Christie
Madrid, Spain
1481193624

Alex de Minaur will face Aslan Karatsev in the third round of the Mutua Madrid Open, after overcoming dangerous clay-courter Marco Cecchinato in straight sets.

De Minaur required an hour and 46 minutes to post his 6-4 7-6(4) win over Cecchinato, a former Roland Garros semifinalist, at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The Italian qualifier was victorious over De Minaur in their three previous clay-court encounters, but took control early in their Madrid match. He claimed a break of serve for a 2-1 lead and after saving five break points in the eighth game, went on to secure the set.

While the 64-minute second set was more tightly contested - with both players saving break points - De Minaur was able to gain the ascendancy in the tiebreak.


It sets a meeting with Russia's Aslan Karatsev, whom De Minaur defeated in their only other match at Sofia in 2020.

Fellow Sydneysider Chris O'Connell had a tougher day in Madrid, with Taylor Fritz claiming a straight sets win.

But O'Connell will take heart from the fight he displayed against the top-10 American, with the first set extending to a 24-point tiebreak

The 2023 clay-court season has so far been impressive overall for world No.81 O'Connell, who upset No.3 seed Alexander Zverev en route to the Munich semifinals last week.

Storm Hunter also claimed a win at the high-stakes tournament, combining with Belgian Elise Mertens to progress to the women's doubles second round.

Fellow Australian Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez exited Madrid after an injury retirement in their first-round match.

Aussies in action - Madrid

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
[16] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4 7-6(5)
[8] Taylor Fritz (USA) d Chris O'Connell (AUS) 7-6(11) 6-4

Women's doubles, first round
[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Daria Kasatkina/Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-3 6-3
Miyu Kato (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (IDN) d [5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-2 4-1 ret.

COMING UP
Men's singles, third round
[16] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

> VIEW: Full Madrid men's singles draw

Women's doubles, second round
[4] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Monica Niculescu (ROU)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

> VIEW: Full Madrid women's doubles draw

Men's doubles, second round
[7] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Marcelo Melo (BRA)/Alexander Zverev (GER)

> VIEW: Full Madrid men's doubles draw

