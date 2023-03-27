Hunter progresses to Miami Open quarterfinals

Australia's Storm Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens are through to the Miami Open doubles quarterfinals.

Monday 27 March 2023
Leigh Rogers
Miami, USA
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Storm Hunter of Australia returns a shot to Sofia Kenin during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Storm Hunter is enjoying a career-best run at the Miami Open.

The 28-year-old Australian had advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals alongside Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

Hunter's previous best result at the WTA 1000 tournament was a second-round appearance in 2021.

The sixth seeds powered to a 6-3 6-2 victory against Romania's Monica Niculescu and Poland's Alicja Rosolska in second-round action today.

This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with second-seeded Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's doubles, second round
[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Monica Niculescu (ROU)/Alicja Rosolska (POL) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP
Men's doubles, second round
John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

Women's doubles, second round
[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Anna Kalinskaya/Caty McNally (USA)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [2] Coco Gauff (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!