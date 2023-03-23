Popyrin moves into Miami Open second round

Alexei Popyrin was the sole Australian winner today in Miami.

The 23-year-old was leading 7-6(5) 4-4 when an ankle injury forced Swedish opponent Mikael Ymer to retire in their first-round meeting. Popyrin had tallied 16 aces at that point.

This propels the world No.93 into the tournament's second round for a third consecutive year. Popyrin next meets No.26 seed Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

Qualifier Aleksandar Vukic bowed out, losing to Serbia's Laslo Djere in straight sets.

While in women's singles action, American Sofia Kenin ended the winning run of Aussie qualifier Storm Hunter. The Australian Open 2020 champion recorded a 6-0 7-6(5) victory in their first-round clash.

Hunter now turns her attention to doubles, where she is the sixth seed alongside Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Mikael Ymer (SWE) 7-6(5) 4-4 ret.

Laslo Djere (SRB) d [Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-2 7-6(3)

Women's singles, first round

Sofia Kenin (USA) d [Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) 6-0 7-6(5)

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

[Q] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Alex Molcan (SVK)

[LL] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [WC] Zizou Bergs (BEL)

[LL] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Men's singles, second round

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [26] Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

> VIEW: Miami Open men's singles draw

Men's doubles, first round

[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Fabrice Martin (FRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [WC] Marcos Giron (USA)/J.J. Wolf (USA)

Women's doubles, first round

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Miyu Kato (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (IDA)

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Sofia Kenin (USA)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!