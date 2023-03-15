Aussie storms into Indian Wells quarterfinals

Australian Storm Hunter has advanced to the BNP Paribas Open doubles quarterfinals alongside Belgian partner Elise Mertens.

Wednesday 15 March 2023
Leigh Rogers
Indian Wells, USA
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: Storm Hunter of Australia plays a backhand during the first round doubles match against Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova during day five of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Storm Hunter has matched her career-best result at Indian Wells, reaching the women's doubles quarterfinals for a second consecutive year.

The 28-year-old Australian and Belgian partner Elise Mertens are yet to drop a set this year in the Californian desert. The sixth-seeded duo continued their winning run at the WTA 1000 tournament today with a 6-4 6-4 victory against American wildcards Danielle Collins and Peyton Stearns.

This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with top-seeded Czechs and two-time reigning Australian Open champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Ellen Perez and her American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez bowed out in the second round, losing to the Australian Open 2023 finalists in a tight encounter.

Japanese pair Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara managed to edge out a 3-6 6-4 [10-8] victory against the eighth seeds.

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's doubles, second round
[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Danielle Collins (USA)/Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-4 6-4
Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) d [8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 3-6 6-4 [10-8]

COMING UP
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [1] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells women's doubles draw

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)/Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

> VIEW: Full Indian Wells men's doubles draw

