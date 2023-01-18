Kokkinakis steps into the spotlight at Australian Open 2023

Thanasi Kokkinakis has eliminated world No.57 Fabio Fognini to make a winning start to his Australian Open 2023 campaign.

Wednesday 18 January 2023
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia celebrates after winning a point during their round one singles match against Fabio Fognini of Italy during day two of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

A year after lighting up Melbourne Park with a title-winning run in doubles, Thanasi Kokkinakis is starring on the singles court.

The fan favourite made a commanding start to his Australian Open 2023 singles campaign, completing a 6-1 6-2 6-2 victory against 35-year-old Italian veteran Fabio Fognini today.

Fognini is a former world No.9, who has advanced to the Australian Open fourth round on four occasions, but it was 26-year-old Kokkinakis who shone brightest in their first-round clash.

The world No.159 resumed the rain-delayed match leading 6-1 6-2 4-2, with Fognini serving at 15-40.

Kokkinakis only needed to play six points, winning five of them, to close out a comfortable victory.

"That was some match, I don't think I've experienced anything like that," Kokkinakis said.


This equals Kokkinakis' career-best result in an Australian Open singles draw, matching his second-round appearances in 2014, 2015 and 2021.

To progress further, Kokkinakis will need to beat former world No.1 Andy Murray in the second round.

"Andy is someone I respect a great amount. Obviously he has been at the top of the game, and he can relate a little bit with the injury side of things. I missed a fair few years, and so has he, especially recently," Kokkinakis said.

"He was someone when I came onto tour that was always willing to give some advice. I practised with him a fair bit, I played doubles with him at Indian Wells, so we have a fairly good relationship.

"We get along really well. I actually really like him off the court. I remember watching him when I was younger thinking 'this dude looks moody as hell, he looks miserable'. Then when you got to know him, he is actually a ripper bloke and a good guy.

"(But I'll) put all that aside and give it a crack tomorrow."

Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist, upset AO 2022 semifinalist and No.13 seed Matteo Berrettini in a five-set thriller yesterday. The 35-year-old Murray sensationally saved a match point in their four-hour and 49-minute battle.

World No.66 Murray owns a winning record against Kokkinakis, beating him in straight sets during the Davis Cup semifinals in 2015.

Earlier today, Max Purcell bowed out in his rain-delayed first-round match with Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori. The 24-year-old Australian qualifier had six set points in a fourth-set tiebreak, but was unable to convert.

Aleksandar Vukic also lost his opening-round match, exiting in five sets against American qualifier Brandon Holt.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-1 6-2 6-2
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) d [Q] Max Purcell (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(11)
[Q] Brandon Holt (USA) d [Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4 1-6 6-3 3-6 6-3

Men's singles, second round
[3] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) d [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-3 6-0 6-2
[7] Daniil Medvedev d [WC] John Millman (AUS) 7-5 6-2 6-2
[18] Karen Khachanov d [WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-2

> READ MORE: Kubler's career-best Australian Open run ends

Women's singles, second round
Marta Kostyuk (UKR) d [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-2 6-1

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Andy Murray (GBR)
[WC] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [8] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Women's singles, second round
[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE)

