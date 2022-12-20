Storm Hunter receives Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award

Storm Hunter's heroic efforts at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals have been recognised.

The 28-year-old Hunter (nee Sanders) won three singles (all against higher-ranked opponents) and two doubles matches to help Australia advance to the 2022 finals.

Fans across the world have honoured Hunter's performance by voting for her to win the Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award.

The Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award acknowledges players who have represented their country with distinction, shown exceptional courage on court and demonstrated outstanding commitment to the team.

Nominees are chosen from a panel of experts, including Billie Jean King, and the winner is decided by a public vote.

"I am extremely grateful and humbled to receive the Billie Jean King Heart Award," Hunter said.

"It is a huge honour to receive it because for me, representing my country and my team is just something that I dream of doing and to be able to do that and be recognised for my efforts and my courage is just really the cherry on top of an amazing week in Scotland.

"Thank you to every single person who gave me a vote. I feel really grateful and lucky to have received this, so thank you for your support."

Thank you everyone for voting 🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/WzUWtUZx5I — Storm Sanders (@stormsanders94) December 19, 2022





Hunter receives a $10,000 charity grant and has chosen to support the Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia.

