Future stars competing in 16/u Australian Championships

Rain impacted the schedule in the 16/u Australian Championships at Melbourne Park today - but several future stars still shone brightly.

Sixth seed Bridget Mihulka prevailed 6-3 6-4 in her opening round-robin match against Riana Alame of New South Wales.

"She played really well today so it was tough. Particularly at the start when I couldn't really get any rhythm," Mihulka said.

"I slowly built some momentum, and it was hard again with the rain delay."

The heaven's opened briefly with Mihulka one game away from victory, but she is learning to deal with breaks in play as she continues to grow.

"You learn to stay active and stay warm and not let it bother you," said the 15-year-old Victorian.

"Just think about what you are going to do in the next game, not about when it might stop raining."

> VIEW: Draws and results from the 16 and under Australian Championships

Mihulka is thrilled to be playing an event in her home state on the eve of a huge summer of tennis.

"I love this venue. It's nice and the courts are so great. It's good to represent my home of Victoria."

With the world's best players about to descend on these very courts, Mihulka was asked who she'd love to emulate as her career develops.

"Probably Karolina Pliskova," she said with a smile.

Victorians Diordan Macababbad and Jarrod Joyce were among the winners in the boys' singles competition, along with fourth seed Lachlan McFadzean from New South Wales.

16 and under Australian Championships

TODAY'S RESULTS

Girls' singles, round-robin

[3] Audrey Aulia (NSW) d Amelia Zylberman (Vic) 6-3 6-1

[6] Bridget Mihulka (Vic) d Rianna Alame (NSW) 6-3 6-4

[7] Gabrielle Villegas (Vic) d Audrey Newman (QLD) 3-6 6-4 6-3

[12] Alice Stevens (WA) d Nicola Schoeman (QLD) 7-6(7) 6-2

[14] Kristina Tai (SA) d Miranda Xu (NSW) 6-7(3) 7-5 6-2

[15] Diana Badalyan (SA) d Wambui Taylor (ACT) 6-4 6-0

[16] Peyton Duckett (WA) d Elektra Arseniou (NSW) 6-1 6-4

Giselle Guillen (NSW) d [5] Chanel Awkar (NSW) 7-6(4) 6-4

Susannah Su (NSW) d [8] Elizabeth Ivanov (NSW) 1-6 6-1 7-5

Juliet Santitto (Qld) d [9] Angela Cui (NSW) 7-6(4) 6-0

Ava-Monet Sycamore (NSW) d [11] Shiori Takeda (NSW) 6-3 6-3

Boys' singles, round-robin

[4] Lachlan McFadzean (NSW) d Aiden Lim Shi Feng (SA) 6-4 6-4

[6] Jarrod Joyce (Vic) d Billy Williams (SA) 6-2 7-6(6)

[11] Jerome Estephan (NSW) d Abass Kenneh (QLD) 6-1 4-6 6-2

[14] Diordan Macababbad (Vic) d Ashton McLeod (NSW) 6-1 4-6 6-2

Kuma Ito (Qld) d [12] Christian Salmeron (SA) 6-4 6-3

The December Showdown, with more than 150 of Australia's most promising junior athletes competing for national titles, continues at Melbourne Park until 17 December. Entry is free for spectators.

> View live scores from the December Showdown

