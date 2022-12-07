Top seeds advance in 2022 14/u Australian Invitational Masters

Cooper Kose has secured his place in the quarterfinals of the 14/u Australian Invitational Masters.

The top seed bounced back from yesterday's defeat to score a solid win over eighth seed Archie Stewart during the December Showdown at Melbourne Park today.

"I played pretty well I think. A lot better than yesterday," Kose said after winning the all-Victorian clash.

Kose is not fussed by his No.1 seeding and is just thrilled to be competing in Melbourne this week.

"It's not bad, but I try to think about other things. It's a super tournament and I just love it," said the 13-year-old.

Western Australian Cameron Burton is also through to the final eight after scoring a dominant 6-2 6-0 win against Victorian Lachlan King.

"It was a good match. I played well and he put up a good fight. It felt closer today," Burton said.

"It's an amazing feeling having a hit on these courts before all the tour players arrive. It's where we want to be."

Players to qualify for the 14/u boys' singles quarterfinals are:

Group A: Ari Lewis-Kelly (SA), Cooper Kose (Vic)

Group B: Cameron Burton (WA), Ymerali Ibraimi (Vic)

Group C: Daniel Jovanovski (Vic), Nikolas Baker (Vic)

Group D: Nemanja Savic (WA), Jeffrey Strydom (SA)

In girls' singles action, Victorian Ruby Ward and New South Wales' Jizelle Sibai played an unbelievable match. Ward eventually prevailed 5-7 6-2 7-6(6) in three hours.

Top seeds Diana Badalyan and Sara Nikolic have been the standout players so far this week, each progressing through to the quarterfinals without losing a match in the round-robin stage.

Players to qualify for the 14/u girls' singles quarterfinals are:

Group A: Diana Badalyan (SA), Scarlett Dattoli (Vic)

Group B: Sara Nikolic (WA), Ruby Ward (Vic)

Group C: Kalina Stefanov (SA), Juliette Debrincat (Vic)

Group D: Ava Beck (Vic), Natalie Gaft (NSW)

The December Showdown, with more than 150 of Australia's most promising junior athletes competing for national titles, continues at Melbourne Park until 17 December. Entry is free for spectators.

