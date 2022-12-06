De Minaur hoping to claim second Newcombe Medal

The spirited performances of Alex de Minaur in 2022 have been rewarded with a Newcombe Medal nomination.

This is the 23-year-old's third career nomination for the highest individual honour in Australian tennis, which he previously won in 2018.

De Minaur enjoyed a career-best season at Grand Slam level in 2022, advancing to both the Australian Open and Wimbledon fourth rounds for a first time. He amassed eight major main-draw wins in total, his most ever in a single season.

Proving he is one of the world's best players, De Minaur recorded seven top-20 wins throughout the year, including a first top-five triumph against world No.3 Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Masters last month.

A title-winning run at Atlanta in July, where he claimed his sixth career ATP trophy, provided another highlight. He also helped Team World claim a first Laver Cup title in September.

The patriotic De Minaur produced some of his best tennis wearing green and gold, playing a starring role in Australia's ATP Cup and Davis Cup campaigns.

He finished an outstanding year ranked world No.24 and with a career-best 47 wins for the season.

"I've played a lot of great tennis throughout the whole year and more importantly, I've stayed healthy," said De Minaur.

"If I had to choose one (favourite) moment, I think it would probably have to be either winning my sixth title in Atlanta or making the final at Davis Cup at the end of the year and getting very close to lifting a Davis Cup title."

De Minaur is one of seven nominees for the prestigious Newcombe Medal in 2022, alongside Ash Barty, Matt Ebden, Storm Hunter (nee Sanders), Nick Kyrgios, Max Purcell and Ajla Tomljanovic.

"It's been such an amazing year for Australian tennis and I'm just happy to be a small part of it," De Minaur said.

"Ultimately, it's great to see such a proud and rich in history nation playing some great tennis and pushing the limits on the world tour. It's great to be part of that and I think it's going to fuel a lot of hunger and drive for the years to come and hopefully we can push for bigger and better things."

The Newcombe Medal winner will be announced at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 12 December.

Newcombe MedalHonour roll Year Winner 2021 Ash Barty and Dylan Alcott 2020 Not presented 2019 Ash Barty 2018 Ash Barty and Alex de Minaur 2017 Ash Barty 2016 Dylan Alcott 2015 Sam Groth 2014 Nick Kyrgios 2013 Lleyton Hewitt 2012 Sam Stosur 2011 Sam Stosur 2010 Sam Stosur

