De Minaur serves up another win at Stockholm Open

Stockholm, Sweden

Alex de Minaur has advanced to his sixth ATP quarterfinal of the season.

The fifth-seeded Australian is yet to drop a set at this week's Stockholm Open, powering past world No.56 J.J. Wolf 6-4 6-2 in second-round action.

De Minaur proved clutch under pressure against the 23-year-old American, converting four of the five break points he earned throughout the 83-minute encounter.





This propels the 23-year-old De Minaur into a quarterfinal showdown with fourth-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

De Minaur has won all three of his previous tour-level meetings against world No.20 Shapovalov, including their most recent at the Canadian Masters in August.

Their rivalry stretches back to their junior days, with Shapovalov beating De Minaur in the Wimbledon 2016 boys' singles final.

Aussies in action - Stockholm

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d J.J. Wolf (USA) 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [4] Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Guadalajara, Mexico

Storm Sanders is the last Australian standing at a WTA 1000 tournament in Mexico this week.

The 28-year-old Sanders and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani, who knocked out Australian Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez in second-round action yesterday, received a walkover from second seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals today.

This moves world No.18 Sanders into her second career semifinal at WTA 1000 level, matching her career-best run at Madrid earlier this season.

Aussies in action - Guadalajara

RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) d [2] Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens (BEL) walkover

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) v TBC

