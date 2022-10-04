Tomljanovic sets up showdown with world No.1 in Ostrava

Ostrava, Czech Republic

Ajla Tomljanovic has powered into the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in Ostrava.

The 29-year-old Australian served 10 aces and won 81 per cent of first serve points in a confident 6-3 6-3 victory against China's Zhang Shuai.





Tomljanovic, who earned her place in the draw as a qualifier, closed out victory in 72 minutes to set up a second-round showdown against world No.1 Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek, the reigning Roland Garros and US Open champion, has won both of their previous meetings.

Aussies in action - Ostrava

RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [1] Iga Swiatek (POL)

Tokyo, Japan

John Peers and British partner Dan Evans have booked their spot in the men's doubles quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo.

The fourth-seeded combination scored a 6-2 7-6(5) victory against Sweden's Andre Goransson and Japan's Ben McLachlan in first-round action.

Alexei Popyrin bowed out of the singles competition, losing to Spain's Pedro Martinez in two tight sets.

Aussies in action - Tokyo

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Pedro Martinez (ESP) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) d Andre Goransson (SWE)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) 6-2 7-6(5)

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[5] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Tseng Chun-Hsin (TPE)

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [3] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [9] Borna Coric (CRO)

Men's doubles, first round

[1] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [WC] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)/Kaichi Uchida (JPN)

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v TBC



