Tomljanovic sets up showdown with world No.1 in Ostrava

Ostrava, Czech Republic
Ajla Tomljanovic has powered into the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in Ostrava.
The 29-year-old Australian served 10 aces and won 81 per cent of first serve points in a confident 6-3 6-3 victory against China's Zhang Shuai.
Tomljanovic, who earned her place in the draw as a qualifier, closed out victory in 72 minutes to set up a second-round showdown against world No.1 Iga Swiatek.
Swiatek, the reigning Roland Garros and US Open champion, has won both of their previous meetings.
Aussies in action - Ostrava
RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-3 6-3
COMING UP
Women's singles, second round
[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [1] Iga Swiatek (POL)
Tokyo, Japan
John Peers and British partner Dan Evans have booked their spot in the men's doubles quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo.
The fourth-seeded combination scored a 6-2 7-6(5) victory against Sweden's Andre Goransson and Japan's Ben McLachlan in first-round action.
Alexei Popyrin bowed out of the singles competition, losing to Spain's Pedro Martinez in two tight sets.
Aussies in action - Tokyo
RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Pedro Martinez (ESP) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5 6-4
Men's doubles, first round
[4] John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) d Andre Goransson (SWE)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) 6-2 7-6(5)
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[5] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Tseng Chun-Hsin (TPE)
[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)
James Duckworth (AUS) v [3] Taylor Fritz (USA)
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [9] Borna Coric (CRO)
Men's doubles, first round
[1] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [WC] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)/Kaichi Uchida (JPN)
[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND)
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)
Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[4] John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v TBC
