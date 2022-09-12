Max Purcell excited to make Davis Cup debut

Max Purcell is set to make his Davis Cup debut this week - and the 24-year-old could not be more grateful for the opportunity.

"I've always wanted to play Davis Cup," said Purcell, who has previously represented Australia at the ATP Cup and Olympic Games.

The world No.37-ranked doubles player has been selected alongside partner Matt Ebden. The duo have had an exceptional season, winning Wimbledon and reaching the Australian Open final together.

"I think Matt and I will do really well," Purcell said.

"It's nice to know that they think we're the best option (for doubles)."





The Australian Davis Cup team plays round-robin ties against Belgium, France and Germany in Hamburg this week, with the top-two performing teams earning the right to contest the knockout stage of the finals in November.

"I think we're looking pretty good," Purcell said. "Our line-up is pretty strong."

Each of their group rivals boast strong doubles players. France has selected five-time Grand Slam doubles champion and former world No.1 Nicolas Mahut, while Germany's line-up includes world No.7 Tim Puetz and world No.23 Kevin Krawietz.

Yet Purcell believes his recent success alongside Ebden could prove a major advantage.

"I think we might have a slight edge on a lot of those pairs," he said.

Purcell is also confident Australian team-mates Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis can perform strongly in the singles rubbers.

"Obviously I'm hoping we don't have to play deciding doubles rubbers the whole time, hopefully the boys can get it done for us and make our job easier," Purcell said.

"But I'm ready for the fight."

Australia faces Belgium in its opening tie tomorrow (from 10pm AEST). It will be broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network.

