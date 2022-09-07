Perez powers into first Grand Slam doubles semifinal

Australian Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the semifinals in the US Open 2022 women's doubles competition.

Wednesday 07 September 2022
Leigh Rogers
New York, USA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Ellen Perez of Australia celebrate a point against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain and Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium during their Women’s Doubles Quarter-finals match on Day Nine of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have booked their spot in the US Open 2022 women's doubles semifinals.

The No.10 seeds continued their impressive march through the draw with a hard-fought 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 victory against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in quarterfinal action at Flushing Meadows today.

World No.26 Perez and world No.17 Melichar-Martinez needed just over three hours to win an absorbing battle at Louis Armstrong Stadium. They finished the match with 63 winners to their opponent's 28.

"We were super aggressive and played on our terms as much as we could," Perez said. "Keeping up our first serve percentage was key. We really just played together and fought through a lot of the ups and downs."

Their confidence proved telling in the final stages of the match, helping them claim an eighth consecutive victory and improve their team record to 16 wins from their past 18 matches.

"We've had a lot of matches, which brings us a lot of confidence," Melichar-Martinez said. "But honestly, we don't think about the past. We're just trying to take it one point at a time, because that's all you can do."


This effort propels 26-year-old Perez into her first Grand Slam semifinal. Her previous best major result was a Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance alongside Melichar-Martinez at Wimbledon earlier this season.

"It feels amazing, of course," Perez said. "There's a lot of relief, I think it's kind of been a long time coming. I've felt like I belong at this level and just haven't had the results or managed to have that breakthrough kind of win. I've had some tough losses and missed opportunities at times, so to be able to finally get there I feel a lot of relief and also very proud."

Perez and Melichar-Martinez's semifinal opponent is yet to be decided. They'll face either third-seeded Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, or fifth-seeded duo Gabriela Dabrowksi of Canada and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico.

"We have a tough road ahead," Perez admitted. "But we're just happy to be where we are and we'll take it as it comes."

The left-handed Perez joins illustrious company as the 18th Australian to advance to a US Open women's doubles semifinal in the Open era.

US Open women's doublesAustralian semifinalists - Open era
PlayerYear
Margaret Court1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975
Judy Dalton1970, 1971
Kerry Reid1970, 1971, 1977, 1978
Evonne Goolagong Cawley1972, 1973, 1974
Lesley Hunt1972, 1974
Janet Young1973
Wendy Turnbull1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1986
Elizabeth Smylie1987, 1990
Hana Mandlikova1989
Nicole Bradtke1989
Rennae Stubbs1995, 1998, 2001, 2007, 2009
Kristine Radford1995
Nicole Pratt2002
Sam Stosur2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2018, 2021
Anastasia Rodionova2010
Ash Barty2013, 2018, 2019
Casey Dellacqua2013, 2015
Ellen Perez2022

Australian Storm Sanders is also hoping to advance to this year's women's doubles semifinals.

The 28-year-old Sanders and American partner Caroline Dolehide take on French pair and reigning Roland Garros champions Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [14] Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Women's doubles, semifinals
[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBC

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women's doubles draw

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals
[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Jack Sock (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 mixed doubles draw

