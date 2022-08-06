Saville charges into Washington semifinals

Washington, USA

Daria Saville has advanced to her first WTA-level singles semifinal since February 2018.

The resurgent 28-year-old Australian posted a 6-1 7-5 victory against Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino in quarterfinal action at the Citi Open today.

Saville produced a strong serving display, winning 79 per cent of first serve points, in the 79-minute encounter.

The world No.88, who is projected to verge on a top-70 return following her efforts this week, now faces sixth seed Kaia Kanepi in the semifinals. Saville has played the world No.37-ranked Estonian once before - more than a decade ago in 2011.

Saville, a former world No.20 returning from Achilles surgery, is seeking to reach a fifth WTA singles final - and a first since October 2017.

In men's singles action, Nick Kyrgios won a rain-delayed third-round encounter against fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka. Resuming with Kyrgios leading 7-6(1) 2-1, the Australian only needed to play five games to secure victory against the world No.17.

It is Kyrgios' sixth top-20 victory of the season and propelled him into a quarterfinal showdown with American Frances Tiafoe.

Returning to the court hours later, Kyrgios was at his steely best against world No.27 Tiafoe.

What. A. Match. 🙂@NickKyrgios overcomes Tiafoe 6-7 7-6 6-2 to seal his spot in the semi-finals in Washington!



@CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/6DdVVVZjCC — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 6, 2022

The 27-year-old Australian recorded a 6-7(5) 7-6(12) 6-2 victory after saving five match points in an epic second-set tiebreak.





This moves world No.63 into his fourth semifinal of the season, where he'll face Swede Mikael Ymer.

Aussies in action - Washington

RESULTS

Women's singles, quarterfinals

Daria Saville (AUS) d [Q] Rebecca Marino (CAN) 6-1 7-5

Men's singles, third round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [4] Reilly Opelka (USA) 7-6(1) 6-2

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-7(5) 7-6(12) 6-2

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) d John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) 5-7 7-6(4) [10-6]

COMING UP

Women's singles, semifinals

Daria Saville (AUS) v [6] Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Men's singles, semifinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v Nicolas Mahut (FRA)/Eduoard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

Men's doubles, semifinals

[WC] Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs TBC

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!