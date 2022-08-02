Hijikata, Purcell score opening-round wins at Los Cabos

Australian qualifiers Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell have both advanced to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Mexico.

Tuesday 02 August 2022
Leigh Rogers
Los Cabos, Mexico
SAN JOSÉ DEL CABO, MEXICO - AUGUST 01: Rinky Hijikata of Australia hits a forehand against Rodrigo Pacheco of Mexico as part of Day 1 of the Mifel ATP Los Cabos Open 2022 at Cabo Sports Complex on August 01, 2022 in San José del Cabo, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
Los Cabos, Mexico

Rinky Hijikata has recorded a major career milestone, scoring his first ATP-level main draw victory.

The 21-year-old Australian qualifier was leading 6-3 4-0 when Mexican wildcard Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez retired with a left hand injury in their opening-round clash.

This propels Hijikata into a second-round showdown with world No.1 Daniil Medvedev. It will be the world No.224's first career meeting against a top 50-ranked player.

Max Purcell has continued his winning run at the ATP 250 tournament as well.

The 24-year-old qualifier, who is currently ranked No.234, posted a 6-3 3-6 6-4 opening-round victory against world No.103 Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland.

Four more Australians - Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jason Kubler, John Millman and Jordan Thompson - are scheduled to play their first-round matches tomorrow.

Aussies in action - Los Cabos

RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [WC] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (MEX) 6-3 4-0 ret.
[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) d Henri Laaksonen (SUI) 6-3 3-6 6-4

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Fernando Verdasco (ESP)
Jason Kubler (AUS) v [8] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)
John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Alex Hernandez (MEX)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

Men's singles, second round
[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [1] Daniil Medvedev
[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round
[2] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Hans Hach Verdugo (MEX)/Hunter Reese (USA)
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Max Schnur (USA) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX)

