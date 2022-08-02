Hijikata, Purcell score opening-round wins at Los Cabos

Los Cabos, Mexico

Rinky Hijikata has recorded a major career milestone, scoring his first ATP-level main draw victory.

The 21-year-old Australian qualifier was leading 6-3 4-0 when Mexican wildcard Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez retired with a left hand injury in their opening-round clash.

This propels Hijikata into a second-round showdown with world No.1 Daniil Medvedev. It will be the world No.224's first career meeting against a top 50-ranked player.

Max Purcell has continued his winning run at the ATP 250 tournament as well.

The 24-year-old qualifier, who is currently ranked No.234, posted a 6-3 3-6 6-4 opening-round victory against world No.103 Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland.

Four more Australians - Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jason Kubler, John Millman and Jordan Thompson - are scheduled to play their first-round matches tomorrow.

Aussies in action - Los Cabos

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [WC] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (MEX) 6-3 4-0 ret.

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) d Henri Laaksonen (SUI) 6-3 3-6 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Fernando Verdasco (ESP)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [8] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Alex Hernandez (MEX)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Yannick Hanfmann (GER)



Men's singles, second round

[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [1] Daniil Medvedev

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v TBC



Men's doubles, first round

[2] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Hans Hach Verdugo (MEX)/Hunter Reese (USA)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Max Schnur (USA) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!