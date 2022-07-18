Aussies in action: Week of 18 July 2022

Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...

Monday 18 July 2022
Jaimee FOURLIS (AUS) plays a shot on day 2 of the Australian Open qualifying rounds at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Professional tennis returns to Australian shores this week, with an ITF tournament in Queensland.

Dayne Kelly and Destanee Aiava headline the draws at his week's Caloundra International, a joint men's and women's event on the Sunshine Coast.

Kelly is one of 11 Australians to receive direct acceptance to the men's singles main draw, while a further 45 Australians will contest qualifying.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
Indy ChallengerIndianapolis, USAATP Challenger 80HardMax Purcell, Rinky Hijikata, Li Tu, Andrew Harris, John-Patrick Smith
President's CupNur-Sultan, KazakhstanATP Challenger 80HardAkira Santillan
PozoblancoPozoblanco, SpainATP Challenger 80HardOmar Jasika, Brandon Walkin, Tristan Schoolkate
Tampere OpenTampere, FinlandATP Challenger 80ClayAdam Taylor, Jason Taylor
GandiaGandia, SpainITF 25ClayPhilip Sekulic
Idanha-a-NovaIdanha-a-Nova, PortugalITF 25HardKody Pearson
Magic Hotel TourMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardMoerani Bouzige, Ken Cavrak, Alexander Crnokrak, Chase Ferguson, Adrian Arcon, Andrej Tasev, Anthony Shumsky
CancunCancun, MexicoITF 15HardAdam Walton
Caloundra InternationalCaloundra, AustraliaITF 15HardDayne Kelly, Jeremy Beale, Thomas Fancutt, Aaron Addison, Matthew Romios, Calum Puttergill, Jordan Smith, Mitchell Harper, Charlie Camus, Jesse Delaney, Hayden Jones
InnsbruckInnsbruck, AustriaITF 15ClayMatthew Dellavedova

Jaimee Fourlis is competing at a WTA 250 tournament in Italy this week, where she'll face second seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in the opening round. The 22-year-old received a lucky loser spot in the draw.

Twelve Australians have received direct acceptance to the Caloundra International, with a further 34 competing in qualifying.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
Palermo Ladies' OpenPalermo, ItalyWTA 250ClayJaimee Fourlis, Seone Mendez
Vitoria-GasteizVitoria-Gasteiz, SpainITF 60HardLizette Cabrera
Figueira da FozFigueira da Foz, PortugalITF 25HardKaylah McPhee, Alexandra Bozovic, Kimberly Birrell
Magic Hotel ToursMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardLisa Mays, Estelle Najean
Caloundra InternationalCaloundra, AustraliaITF 15HardDestanee Aiava, Talia Gibson, Alicia Smith, Sienna Leeson, Lily Taylor, Darcy Parke, Jelena Cvijanovic, Madison Schwarz, Sasha Nelson, Elicia Kim, Jane Haeusler, Madison Frahn

