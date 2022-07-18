Aussies in action: Week of 18 July 2022

Professional tennis returns to Australian shores this week, with an ITF tournament in Queensland.
Dayne Kelly and Destanee Aiava headline the draws at his week's Caloundra International, a joint men's and women's event on the Sunshine Coast.
Kelly is one of 11 Australians to receive direct acceptance to the men's singles main draw, while a further 45 Australians will contest qualifying.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Indy ChallengerIndianapolis, USA
|ATP Challenger 80
|Hard
|Max Purcell, Rinky Hijikata, Li Tu, Andrew Harris, John-Patrick Smith
|President's CupNur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
|ATP Challenger 80
|Hard
|Akira Santillan
|PozoblancoPozoblanco, Spain
|ATP Challenger 80
|Hard
|Omar Jasika, Brandon Walkin, Tristan Schoolkate
|Tampere OpenTampere, Finland
|ATP Challenger 80
|Clay
|Adam Taylor, Jason Taylor
|GandiaGandia, Spain
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Philip Sekulic
|Idanha-a-NovaIdanha-a-Nova, Portugal
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Kody Pearson
|Magic Hotel TourMonastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Moerani Bouzige, Ken Cavrak, Alexander Crnokrak, Chase Ferguson, Adrian Arcon, Andrej Tasev, Anthony Shumsky
|CancunCancun, Mexico
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Adam Walton
|Caloundra InternationalCaloundra, Australia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Dayne Kelly, Jeremy Beale, Thomas Fancutt, Aaron Addison, Matthew Romios, Calum Puttergill, Jordan Smith, Mitchell Harper, Charlie Camus, Jesse Delaney, Hayden Jones
|InnsbruckInnsbruck, Austria
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Matthew Dellavedova
Jaimee Fourlis is competing at a WTA 250 tournament in Italy this week, where she'll face second seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in the opening round. The 22-year-old received a lucky loser spot in the draw.
Twelve Australians have received direct acceptance to the Caloundra International, with a further 34 competing in qualifying.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Palermo Ladies' OpenPalermo, Italy
|WTA 250
|Clay
|Jaimee Fourlis, Seone Mendez
|Vitoria-GasteizVitoria-Gasteiz, Spain
|ITF 60
|Hard
|Lizette Cabrera
|Figueira da FozFigueira da Foz, Portugal
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Kaylah McPhee, Alexandra Bozovic, Kimberly Birrell
|Magic Hotel ToursMonastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean
|Caloundra InternationalCaloundra, Australia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Destanee Aiava, Talia Gibson, Alicia Smith, Sienna Leeson, Lily Taylor, Darcy Parke, Jelena Cvijanovic, Madison Schwarz, Sasha Nelson, Elicia Kim, Jane Haeusler, Madison Frahn
