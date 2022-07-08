Kyrgios advances to Wimbledon final, as Nadal withdraws

Nick Kyrgios will contest the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's singles final.

The 27-year-old Australian has received a walkover in the semifinals, with second seed Rafael Nadal unable to compete due to an abdominal injury.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Nadal made the decision today, ahead of tomorrow's semifinals.

"I think it doesn't make sense to go (on)," said a disappointed Nadal. "Even if I tried lot of times during my career to keep going under very tough circumstances, I think it's obvious that if I keep going, the injury (is) going to be worse and worse ... (I) feel very sad to say that."

A Grand Slam men's singles semifinal has only been decided via a walkover once before in the Open era, when Jim Courier received a walkover from Richard Krajicek in the Australian Open 1992 semifinals.

"I made my decision because I believe that I can't win two matches under these circumstances," said Nadal, who had been on a 19-match winning streak in Grand Slam matches this season.

"I can't serve. Is not only that I can't serve at the right speed, it's that I can't do the normal movement to serve.

"I don't want to go out there, not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal, and with a big chance to make the things much worse, no?"

This is just the second time in Nadal's storied Grand Slam career, which has netted a record 22 titles and 310 match wins, that he has withdrawn mid-tournament.

World No.40 Kyrgios becomes the ninth Australian to progress to a Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final in the Open era and first since Mark Philippoussis 19 years earlier, who was also unseeded when he contested the 2003 final.

Wimbledon gentlemen's singlesAustralian finalists - Open era Player Year Rod Laver 1968, 1969 Tony Roche 1968 John Newcombe 1969, 1970, 1971 Ken Rosewall 1970, 1974 Pat Cash 1987 Pat Rafter 2000, 2001 Lleyton Hewitt 2002 Mark Philippoussis 2003 Nick Kyrgios 2022

Kyrgios is the first Australian man to reach any Grand Slam singles final since Lleyton Hewitt's runner-up finish at Australian Open 2005.

He will play either top seed and three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic or British hope Cameron Norrie in Sunday's championship match.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Gentlemen's singles, semifinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [2] Rafael Nadal (ESP) walkover



COMING UP

Gentlemen's singles, final

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v TBC

