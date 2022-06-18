Kyrgios scores another top-20 victory at Halle

Halle, Germany

Nick Kyrgios is through to the semifinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle.

The Aussie wildcard continued his impressive grass-court form, eliminating world No.19 Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Kyrgios fired 13 aces and did not face a break point in the 68-minute encounter, losing just seven points in total across his nine service games.

"I'm feeling so comfortable on the grass," said Kyrgios after the match. "Today was not easy at all. The scoreline suggest that it was, but he's a dangerous player on all surfaces. He hits the ball quite flat, and he knows how to win matches.

"I knew that today I just had to take care of my serve, and just be locked in from the ground because he's a tough competitor."





It is the world No.65's second consecutive top-20 win, marking the first time he has achieved this feat on grass in his professional career.

The victory also means 27-year-old Kyrgios is projected to return to the world's top 50 next week, another remarkable achievement considering he had dipped as low as No.137 in February.

Kyrgios is set to face world No.12 Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals. It will be his first career meeting with the 25-year-old from Poland, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist last year.

Kyrgios, who has now advanced to the semifinals in his past three tournaments, is aiming to progress to his first tour-level final since August 2019.

Aussies in action - Halle

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [6] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, semifinals

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [5] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!