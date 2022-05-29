Roland Garros 2022: Five Aussies to compete on day eight

Ajla Tomljanovic has advanced to the third round in the Roland Garros women's doubles draw. It is her career-best performance in Paris and marks her best Grand Slam doubles result since the 2018 US Open.

While this is a new experience for the 29-year-old Tomljanovic, it is a familiar position for compatriot Sam Stosur.

The enduring Stosur has progressed to the Roland Garros women's doubles third round for the 11th time in her career. The 2006 champion is building impressive form alongside fellow former world No.1 Latisha Chan, with the unseeded duo yet to lose a set this tournament.

Tomljanovic and Stosur are among five Aussie players set to compete in Paris on day eight of the Grand Slam tournament.

Aussies in action:

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Misaki Doi (JPN) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Women's doubles, third round, Court Simonne-Mathieu, second match

Tomljanovic is looking to progress to her second career Grand Slam doubles quarterfinal - and first since Australian Open 2014. However, French pair Garcia and Mladenovic present a tough challenge. They are a former top-ranked team and won the Roland Garros title together in 2016.

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Maryna Zanesvka (BEL)/Kimberley Zimmermann (BEL)

Women's doubles, third round, Court Simonne-Mathieu, fourth match

Stosur is aiming to reach her fourth career women's doubles quarterfinal in Paris. The world No.13 and her Chinese Taipei partner Chan face a Belgian duo enjoying a career-best run. World No.509 Zanesvka and world No.76 Zimmermann have never previously contested a Grand Slam third round.

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Sander Gille (BEL) v [4] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Mixed doubles, second round, Court 14, fourth match

World No.16 Sanders has made a winning debut in a Roland Garros mixed doubles draw, advancing to the second round alongside Belgian partner Gille. They now face Wimbledon 2021 champions, world No.11 Krawczyk and world No.12 Skupski, for a place in the quarterfinals.

Taylah Preston (AUS) v Mia Slama (USA)

Girls' singles, first round, Court 4, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Preston, a 16-year-old from Perth, is making her Roland Garros debut. The world No.36 has built a 5-3 win-loss record playing ITF Junior events on European clay over the past month. Preston faces American Slama, a fellow 16-year-old ranked No.53, in the opening round.

Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v Denislava Glushkova (BUL)

Girls' singles, first round, Court 10, fifth match

Kempenaers-Pocz had her first Roland Garros experience playing women's doubles earlier this week, now the 17-year-old South Australian turns her attention to the junior competition. The world No.46's first-round opponent is Glushkova, an 18-year-old Bulgarian ranked No.49.

