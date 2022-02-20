Millman exits to Opelka in marathon Delray Beach semifinal

Sunday 20 February 2022
Vivienne Christie
Delray Beach, Florida, USA
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: John Millman of Australia gets ready to serve to Reilly Opelka of the United States during the Semifinals of the Delray Beach Open by Vitacost.com at Delray Beach Tennis Center on February 19, 2022 in Delray Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

John Millman has staged a tremendous battle in the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open in Florida, before No.2 seed Reilly Opelka claimed a 7-6(8) 6-7(3) 7-6(6) victory.

Competing before a home crowd at the ATP 250 tournament, the Florida-based Opelka required exactly three hours to secure victory,

The 211cm Opelka served 16 aces as he maintained composure against a fighting Millman, who held a set point in the 60-minute opener and saved three match points at 4-5 in the second set.

Millman saved nine of the 10 break points that he faced against Opelka, who recorded his seventh straight match win.

Last week, the 24-year-old American lifted a third ATP trophy in Dallas. Currently sitting at world No.20, Opelka is just one spot away from his career-high No.19 ranking.

Still, the world No.91-ranked Millman will take heart from a stunning week at Delray Beach.

Having never previously won a match in three previous appearances at the tournament, he claimed wins over No.8 seed Maxime Cressy, Marcos Giron and No.3 seed Grigor Dimitrov.

It marked a first ATP-level semifinal since October 2020, when Millman claimed the Nur-Sultan title in Kazakhstan.

Further adding to confidence, this week marks the first time the Queenslander has claimed back-to-back match wins since last October.

Alongside a rankings boost, Millman will collect USD $30,980 in prize money from his impressive week on tour.

RESULTS

Men's singles, semifinals
[2] Reilly Opelka (USA) d John Millman (AUS) 7-6(8) 6-7(3) 7-6(6)