Thompson advances at ATP tournament in Dallas

Australian Jordan Thompson has beaten Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez in the opening round of an ATP 250 tournament in Dallas.

The 27-year-old Thompson fired eight aces and saved all three break points he faced in a 7-5 6-3 victory against the former world No.12.

It propels world No.83 Thompson into a second-round showdown with eighth-seeded American Brandon Nakashima, who yesterday eliminated Aussie John Millman in two tight sets.

Aussies in action - Dallas

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 7-5 6-3

[8] Brandon Nakashima (USA) d John Millman (AUS) 7-5 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [8] Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Men's doubles, first round

[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Nathaniel Lammons (USA)

Alexei Popyrin has suffered a heart-breaking loss in the opening round at an ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam.

Russian Karen Khachanov recorded a 6-7(4) 6-1 7-6(6) victory, clawing back from the brink of defeat to eliminate world No.66 Popyrin.

Popyrin earned a match point on Khachanov's serve at 5-4 in the third set, but was unable to convert.

The 22-year-old Australian also led 5-3 in the deciding tiebreak, however world No.28 Khachanov won five of the final six points in the two-hour and 33-minute battle.

Popyrin's loss leaves Alex de Minaur, who scored a comprehensive win against Belgian David Goffin yesterday, as the last Australian in the draw.

World No.34 De Minaur faces American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

Aussies in action - Rotterdam

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d David Goffin (BEL) 6-0 6-3

Karen Khachanov (RUS) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-7(4) 6-1 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

