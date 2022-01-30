World reacts to Ash Barty's Australian Open 2022 triumph

Ash Barty's incredible Australian Open 2022 triumph has made an impact around the world.

Sunday 30 January 2022
Melbourne, Australia
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with Evonne Goolagong Cawley during the trophy presentation after winning her Women’s Singles Final match against Danielle Collins of United States during day 13 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

More than four million Australians watched on television last night as Ash Barty claimed the Australian Open women's singles title, ending a 44-year drought for a local champion.

The 25-year-old's triumph resonated all around the world too, with countless peers and personalities sharing congratulations on social media.

Australian legend Rod Laver described Barty as "the complete player":


Australian entertainment icon Kylie Minogue deemed Barty an inspiration:


Television personality and comedian Peter Helliar was impressed:


Two-time AO champion Victoria Azarenka labelled Barty as "an example":


Many other peers shared their congratulations, including fellow Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber:




Barty's semifinal opponent Madison Keys shared well wishes:


As did top-10 foes Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur:



AO 2022 quarterfinalist Alize Cornet deemed Barty "the best":


Barty's fellow Aussie players, including Ajla Tomljanavic, Lizette Cabrera and Daria Saville, were bursting with pride:




