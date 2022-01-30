World reacts to Ash Barty's Australian Open 2022 triumph

More than four million Australians watched on television last night as Ash Barty claimed the Australian Open women's singles title, ending a 44-year drought for a local champion.
The 25-year-old's triumph resonated all around the world too, with countless peers and personalities sharing congratulations on social media.
Australian legend Rod Laver described Barty as "the complete player":
Australian entertainment icon Kylie Minogue deemed Barty an inspiration:
Television personality and comedian Peter Helliar was impressed:
Two-time AO champion Victoria Azarenka labelled Barty as "an example":
Many other peers shared their congratulations, including fellow Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber:
Barty's semifinal opponent Madison Keys shared well wishes:
As did top-10 foes Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur:
AO 2022 quarterfinalist Alize Cornet deemed Barty "the best":
Barty's fellow Aussie players, including Ajla Tomljanavic, Lizette Cabrera and Daria Saville, were bursting with pride:
