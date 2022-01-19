Vukic's dream run ends at Australian Open 2022

Aleksandar Vukic has enjoyed a breakout summer, achieving a number of notable career milestones.

A first top-50 win and maiden ATP quarterfinal appearance at last week's Adelaide International helped the 25-year-old from Sydney rise to a career-high ranking at world No.144.

Vukic then scored his first Grand Slam main draw win this week, defeating No.30 seed Lloyd Harris in the opening round.

The Aussie wildcard had his sights set on advancing to the Australian Open 2022 third round too, but proved no match for Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot in second-round action at Melbourne Park this evening.

World No.124 Albot posted a 6-4 7-6(4) 6-4 victory in their Court 3 showdown, subduing both Vukic and a patriotic crowd with his consistency in the two-hour and 16-minute battle.

Vukic fired 35 winners, including 11 aces, but 44 unforced errors proved costly. He'll also rue only converting one of the six break points he earned.

The result propels 32-year-old Albot into the Australian Open third round for a second consecutive year, where the former world No.39 will face third-seeded German Alexander Zverev.

Zverev eliminated Australian John Millman 6-4 6-4 6-0 at Rod Laver Arena this evening.

Earlier today, world No.1 Ash Barty scored a commanding 6-1 6-1 victory against Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti in women's singles second-round action.

"I served well. I was able to find plenty of forehands and control the match quite well, so pleased with that one," Barty said.

Australian players have also enjoyed doubles success today, with Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios among six Aussies to advance in the men's doubles competition.

Five Australians scored first-round victories in women's doubles action, including world No.15 Sam Stosur.

Australian Open 2022

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[3] Alexander Zverev (GER) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-4 6-0

[Q] Radu Albot (MDA) d [WC] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4 7-6(4) 6-4

Women's singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [Q] Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-1 6-1

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[32] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [2] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

[WC] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [13] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Women's singles, second round

[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) v [10] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

[WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [Q] Hailey Baptiste (USA)

Women's singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [30] Camila Giorgi (ITA)



