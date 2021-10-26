Tomljanovic continues impressive form at Cluj-Napoca

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Ajla Tomljanovic's career-best season is continuing at the Transylvania Open in Romania this week.

The 28-year-old Australian progressed to the second round of the WTA 250 tournament with a stirring 6-2 5-7 7-5 victory against world No.68-ranked Russian Anastasia Potapova today.

World No.43 Tomljanovic's improved calmness under pressure was evident, bouncing back from losing a tight second set and a 3-5 deficit in the deciding set, to secure victory in two hours and 27 minutes.

It is Tomljanovic's 29th win this year, the most she has ever recorded in a single season.

Tomljanovic faces either Slovenian Kaja Juvan or Romanian wildcard Jaqueline Cristian in the second round.

Aussies in action - Cluj-Napoca

RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

[5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-2 5-7 7-5

COMING UP

Women's singles, second round

[5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v TBC

Vienna, Austria

Alex de Minaur has made a winning start at an ATP 500 tournament in Vienna, defeating two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson in the opening round.

The 22-year-old Australian recorded a 6-3 7-6(3) victory after withstanding a strong serving display from Anderson, which included 21 aces.

De Minaur now faces either world No.4 Alexander Zverev of Germany or No.40-ranked Serbian Filip Krajinovic in the second round.

The winning run of qualifier Alexei Popyrin ended with a first-round loss to world No.7 Matteo Berrettini.

The Wimbledon 2021 finalist scored a 7-6(3) 6-3 victory against the 22-year-old Australian.

Aussies in action - Vienna

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-3 7-6(3)

[3] Matteo Berrettini (ITA) d [Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Jurgen Melzer (AUT)/Alexander Zverev (GER)

St. Petersburg, Russia

James Duckworth has lost his opening-round match at an ATP 250 tournament in St. Petersburg.

German Jan-Lennard Struff prevailed 7-6(3) 6-3 in a hard-fought one-hour and 45-minute battle.

Duckworth built an early 4-1 lead and proved clutch under pressure, saving nine of the 11 break points he faced throughout the match. However, it wasn't enough to stop world No.53-ranked Struff.

Aussies in action - St. Petersburg

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) d James Duckworth (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Yshai Oliel (ISR)

Men's doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Dominic Inglot (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR)